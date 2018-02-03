Apple mulls refunds for battery replacement on old iPhones

In this Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., waits to do a TV news interview at the Capitol in Washington. No details about a potential Apple rebate to customers who paid full price to replace the batteries on older iPhones were included in a five-page letter sent to Thune, who demanded last month that Apple provide more details about the iPhone slowdown. Thune released Apple's Feb. 2 response on Tuesday, Feb. 6. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Apple is mulling refunds to customers who paid full price for battery replacements on older iPhones.

Apple now offers a $50 discount as part of its apology for secretly slowing down the devices. Apple isn't providing details on a potential rebate yet. The possibility was mentioned in Apple's five-page letter to Sen. John Thune, a South Dakota Republican who demanded more details about the iPhone slowdown.

Thune released Apple's Feb. 2 response on Tuesday. Thune says Apple will follow up with additional information at a future date.

Apple has been replacing batteries on older iPhones for $29 since late December, down from the usual $79. The offer is good through this year. A new battery is supposed to prevent older iPhones from bogging down.

