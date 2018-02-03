Apple mulls refunds for battery replacement on old iPhones

February 6, 2018
In this Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., waits to do a TV news interview at the Capitol in Washington. No details about a potential Apple rebate to customers who paid full price to replace the batteries on older iPhones were included in a five-page letter sent to Thune, who demanded last month that Apple provide more details about the iPhone slowdown. Thune released Apple's Feb. 2 response on Tuesday, Feb. 6. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Apple is mulling refunds to customers who paid full price for battery replacements on older iPhones.

Apple now offers a $50 discount as part of its for secretly slowing down the devices. Apple isn't providing details on a potential rebate yet. The possibility was mentioned in Apple's five-page letter to Sen. John Thune, a South Dakota Republican who demanded more details about the iPhone slowdown.

Thune released Apple's Feb. 2 response on Tuesday. Thune says Apple will follow up with additional information at a future date.

Apple has been replacing batteries on older iPhones for $29 since late December, down from the usual $79. The offer is good through this year. A is supposed to prevent older iPhones from bogging down.

In this Sept. 5, 2014, file photo, the Apple logo hangs in the glass box entrance to the company's Fifth Avenue store in New York. No details about a potential Apple rebate to customers who paid full price to replace the batteries on older iPhones were included in a five-page letter sent to Sen. John Thune, a South Dakota Republican. Thune released Apple's Feb. 2 response on Tuesday, Feb. 6. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Related Stories

