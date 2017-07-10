Researchers reveal sexual prowess of older males not to be underestimated

January 25, 2018, University of Otago
Researchers reveal sexual prowess of older males not to be underestimated
Credit: University of Otago

Quality sperm, good genes, and courtship knowledge are just a few reasons why females might benefit from mating with older males.

In a study of zebrafish, just published in the prestigious Royal Society journal Proceedings B, Dr. Sheri Johnson and University of Otago colleagues have shown for the first time that older males may indeed be contributing good genes to , perhaps counteracting the decline in fertility they experience as they age.

They used both cross-sectional and longitudinal methods to investigate the impact of male age on mating success, fertility (such as production and motility), and offspring fitness (such as embryonic development, hatching and survival).

The researchers, funded by a Marsden Fast-start grant, sampled the zebrafish every three months and identified a significant decline in , sperm swimming speed and total sperm motility as they aged.

But, unexpectedly, they found that older males continued to produce offspring with high hatching rates and very high survival rates.

Lead author Dr. Sheri Johnson, of the Department of Zoology, says: "One of the big paradoxes in evolutionary biology is why so many females mate with older males, when male fertility should decline with age.

"No one had ever taken the combined approach to look at mating behaviour, sperm traits, and offspring fitness as males age and very few have used longitudinal studies.

"The big surprise here is that our work suggests the genetic quality of sperm is not being compromised with age and that older males may deliver good genes.

"What we think is happening is that improvements in offspring fitness may compensate for declining fertility in older males, so females can still benefit from mating with older males and may even secure 'good genes' benefits.''

When males were very young (4-7 months of age, roughly young adults in human terms) they produced offspring with poorer development and there was also a trend towards lower success. Researchers believe this could be due to their smaller size, or their lack of knowledge in courting females.

Dr. Johnson believes zebrafish are a good model for human fertility as early development is very similar.

"Our findings mirror what is observed in human studies, where sperm traits decline with age. The fact that the genetic quality of the sperm of older does not appear to compromise early offspring fitness is also important as there is a lot of controversy over male age and fertility and offspring fitness in humans,'' she says.

Dr. Johnson believes further work is needed to investigate male reproductive success under competitive scenarios as well as longer-term offspring .

Explore further: Not every sperm is sacred: Longer-lived sperm produce healthier offspring

More information: Sheri L. Johnson et al. Evidence that fertility trades off with early offspring fitness as males age, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2018). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2017.2174

Related Stories

Male mice found able to bias gender ratios of offspring

August 30, 2017

An international team of researchers has discovered that contrary to conventional views, a male mammal was found able to exert inadvertent gender bias ratios in his offspring. In their paper published in the journal Proceedings ...

Male squid unfazed by costly sex

January 15, 2016

Sex is costly. It can be time consuming, energetically demanding, and resource depleting. So, it makes sense to choose your mates wisely.

Recommended for you

The bacterial 'Game of Thrones'

January 25, 2018

Much like animals and to a degree humans, bacteria enjoy a good fight. They stab, shove and poison each other in pursuit of the best territory. While this much is clear, little is known about the tactics and strategy that ...

Music really is a universal language

January 25, 2018

Every culture enjoys music and song, and those songs serve many different purposes: accompanying a dance, soothing an infant, or expressing love. Now, after analyzing recordings from all around the world, researchers reporting ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.