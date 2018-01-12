Philippine volcano rumbles back to life, thousands evacuated

January 14, 2018

The Philippines' most active volcano rumbled back to life Sunday with lava rising to its crater in a gentle eruption that has prompted authorities to evacuate thousands of villagers.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned a "hazardous " of Mount Mayon, located in Albay province in the northeastern Philippines, is possible within weeks or even days.

Renato Solidum, who heads the volcanology institute, said three steam-explosions at the since Saturday have spewed ash into nearby villages and may have breached solidified at the crater and caused lava to start to flow out of the 2,460-meter (8,070-foot) volcano.

"Lava has flowed out of the volcano's already but it's just starting. It's a non-explosive eruption," Solidum told The Associated Press. "We have to verify tomorrow if it will flow continuously."

Disaster-response officials said nearly 1,000 families have been moved to emergency shelters, including some from a permanent around Mayon, since the volcano started spewing steam and ash on Saturday.

A popular tourist attraction because of its near-perfect cone, Mayon lies in coconut-producing Albay province, about 340 kilometers (210 miles) southeast of Manila.

The volcano has erupted about 50 times in the last 500 years, sometimes violently, endangering thousands of poor villagers who insist on living or farming in the danger zone.

Villagers living near the volcano, which last erupted four years ago, have erected huge white crosses at the entrance of their neighborhoods, hoping they will protect them from harm.

On May 7, 2013, the volcano suddenly spewed ash, killing five climbers, including three Germans, who had ventured near the summit despite warnings of possible danger.

Explore further: Philippines orders evacuation near powerful volcano

Related Stories

Major volcanic eruption feared in Philippines

December 20, 2009

(AP) -- The Philippines' most active volcano could have a huge eruption within days, officials warned Sunday after detecting a drastic surge in earthquakes and eerie rumbling sounds in surrounding foothills. Tens of thousands ...

Philippine volcano calming; thousands head home

January 2, 2010

(AP) -- Thousands of villagers evacuated from near the Philippines' most active volcano headed home Saturday after scientists said the rumbling mountain was showing signs it was calming down.

Most of 47,000 Filipinos safe from raging volcano

December 22, 2009

(AP) -- Almost all of the 47,000 residents living on the slopes of a rumbling volcano in the central Philippines have moved to emergency shelters, and lava and earthquakes Tuesday heralded what officials say could be a major ...

Recommended for you

Jet stream changes since 1960s linked to more extreme weather

January 12, 2018

Increased fluctuations in the path of the North Atlantic jet stream since the 1960s coincide with more extreme weather events in Europe such as heat waves, droughts, wildfires and flooding, reports a University of Arizona-led ...

Global warming will expose millions more to floods

January 11, 2018

Global warming is expected to unleash more rain, exposing millions more people to river flooding particularly in the United States and parts of Asia, Africa and central Europe, researchers said Wednesday.

Maps that show travel times to cities all across the globe

January 11, 2018

An international team of researchers, including a representative from Google, has created a color-coded map of the planet that shows travel times to cities from other places. In their paper published in the journal Nature, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.