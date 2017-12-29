NASA finds a stronger Ava now tracking along Madagascar's coast

January 4, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA finds a stronger Ava now tracking along Madagascar's coast
The AIRS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured an infrared image of Tropical Storm Ava on Jan. 4 at 5:05 a.m. EST (1005 UTC). Coldest cloud tops and strongest storms appear in purple. Credit: NASA JPL/Ed Olsen

NASA satellites provided data that showed a more well-formed storm and strong thunderstorms with heavy rainfall potential over central Madagascar and off-shore.

On Jan. 4 at 5:05 a.m. EST (1005 UTC), the Atmospheric Infrared Sounder or AIRS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite gathered temperature data on the storm using infrared light. Infrared imagery showed that strong thunderstorms were over east central Madagascar and over the center of the storm's circulation, which is located off-shore from northeastern Madagascar. Cloud tops were as cold as minus 63 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 53 degrees Celsius). NASA research has shown that storms with cloud top temperatures that cold can generate .

On Jan. 4 at 5:42 a.m. EST (10:42 UTC) NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured this visible image of Tropical Cyclone Ava just off shore of northeastern Madagascar. The image showed a more well-rounded circulation center off the northeastern coast of Madagascar, and a large, thick band of thunderstorms feeding into the center that stretched along the north and central coasts of the island nation.

At 10 a.m. EST (1500 UTC) on Jan. 4, Ava's maximum sustained winds had increased to 55 knots (63 mph/102 kph). It was centered near 17.5 degrees south latitude and 51.1 degrees east longitude. That's about 289 nautical miles northwest of St Denis, Reunion Island. It was moving to the west at 6 knots (6 mph/11 kph).

NASA finds a stronger Ava now tracking along Madagascar's coast
On Jan. 4 at 5:42 a.m. EST (10:42 UTC) NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured this visible image of Tropical Cyclone Ava just off shore of northeastern Madagascar. Credit: NOAA/NASA Goddard Rapid Response Team

Météo Madagascar, the for the country has issued a yellow alert that covers a large area of the island's east coast. For updated warnings, visit: http://www.meteomadagascar.mg/cyclone.

Ava is expected to strengthen to 70 knots (80 mph/130 kph) by Jan. 5 as it travels southward along the east of Madagascar over the next 5 days, when it is expected to move south of the island nation on Jan. 9.

Explore further: Suomi NPP Satellite sees Tropical Storm Ava near Madagascar

Related Stories

Suomi NPP Satellite sees Tropical Storm Ava near Madagascar

January 3, 2018

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP passed over newly formed Tropical Storm Ava and analyzed the storm in infrared light. Ava, the third tropical cyclone of the Southern Indian Ocean season formed off the coast of northeastern Madagascar ...

NASA sees a re-strengthened Tropical Storm Kai-Tak

December 20, 2017

NASA's Aqua satellite passed over the South China Sea and infrared imagery showed that Kai-Tak re-strengthened into a tropical storm. Infrared data from Aqua's AIRS instrument revealed very cold cloud top temperatures in ...

NASA sees strengthening Tropical Cyclone Sanvu develop a tail

August 30, 2017

Tropical Storm Sanvu is strengthening and imagery from NASA's Aqua satellite revealed what looks like a thick tail to the storm. The infrared data actually showed a thick feeder band of thunderstorms wrapping into the low-level ...

NASA gets infrared look at Tropical Depression 21W

September 12, 2017

NASA's Aqua satellite measured cloud top temperatures in newly formed Tropical Depression 21W in the South China Sea and found a large area of strong thunderstorms around the center of circulation.

Recommended for you

A manifesto for designing cities

January 4, 2018

"The city is a people's art, a shared experience," a Philadelphia architect and planner named Edmund Bacon once wrote, adding that any urban designer's job was to "conceive an idea, implant it, and nurture its growth in the ...

New study identifies thermometer for global ocean

January 3, 2018

There's a new way to measure the average temperature of the ocean thanks to researchers at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego. In an article published in the Jan. 4, 2018, issue ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.