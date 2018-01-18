Sticking to the schedule was difficult for Apollo astronauts

January 19, 2018 by Jason Maderer, Georgia Institute of Technology
The lunar landing logs
Buzz Aldrin on the Apollo 11 mission in 1969. Credit: NASA

No one plans like NASA, and when it came to exploring the moon, the Apollo program was no different. However, even despite their best efforts, the astronauts consistently demonstrated the challenges of keeping to schedule.

Georgia Institute of Technology researchers analyzed the archived reports from the Apollo moonwalks to see how well moonwalkers were able to stick to their expected timelines. The Georgia Tech team also examined life support systems—oxygen, power and water consumption levels—to see if the relationships between NASA's pre-flight estimates and timeline performance were accurate.

The moonwalks were a success. However, on nearly every extravehicular activity (EVA), those activities took longer than predicted to complete and individual tasks were sometimes skipped entirely to get the moonwalkers back on schedule. Astronauts were at times an hour behind schedule.

"Most of that time was lost when trying to walk or drive across the lunar surface," said Karen Feigh, an associate professor in Georgia Tech's Daniel Guggenheim School of Aerospace Engineering. "Only one of the 11 EVAs we analyzed, Apollo 15's first moonwalk, finished ahead of schedule—and most of it was behind schedule until the end."

That EVA was historic. It marked the first-ever drive of the lunar rover.

The lunar landing logs
July 31, 1971 - The inaugural drive of the first car on the moon occurred on the Apollo 15 mission. Credit: NASA

As for life support systems, predicted consumable usage estimates were underestimated by as much as 20 percent compared to what was actually required by the crew to complete the EVA.

Feigh and the Georgia Tech team looked at all EVAs during Apollo 15, 16 and 17, which represent the exploration-class EVAs performed during the Apollo program.

"These missions serve as the only precedence to help understand and guide future exploration EVA programs, including NASA's `Journey to Mars' program," said Matthew Miller, who wrote the report as a doctoral student at Georgia Tech. "The synthesis of timeline execution and life support trends from Apollo captured in this study provides realistic bounds on what future exploration missions might likely face."

The research was presented to NASA as a technical paper (download here), which has been reviewed and archived by the organization. Miller compiled a portion of the data and worked alongside NASA engineers as part of his NASA Space Technology Research Fellowship (NSTRF) at the Johnson Space Center.

In addition to the analysis of the mission reports, the researchers used the data to help inform the development and simulation of a computer timeline management system. This system served as a prototype for a new way of calculating how far ahead or beyond astronauts get while performing EVAs by integrating system performance and timeline execution trends. This effort contributes to the goal of making EVAs more efficient and predictable in anticipation of future surface missions well beyond the moon.

The lunar landing logs
Georgia Tech graduate John Young, AE 1952 (center), was the commander of the Apollo 16 mission. On February 7, 1972, his team participated in a Lunar Rover training exercise at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Also pictured is Lunar Module Pilot Charles M. Duke (left) and Command Module Pilot Thomas K. Mattingly II (right). Credit: NASA.

During the Apollo missions, the crew was in radio contact with mission control in Houston, which kept track of the clock and communicated schedule adjustments in real time. That won't be possible when astronauts land on Mars.

"Communication delays will be too extreme to rely on mission control," said Feigh. "Astronauts will have to depend on the crew inside the spacecraft to monitor their progress during EVAs."

"Spacewalks are planned for years in advance and very scripted, but they're highly unpredictable and require real-time intervention by a host of people—both in-space and on the ground," said Miller, who graduated this past August. "They'll be even more unpredictable on another planet. We need to develop better technology that monitors and updates timelines autonomously, preferably in a way that allows the crew inside the spacecraft to focus on other essential duties."

The lunar landing logs
Georgia Tech alumnus John Young pushing the speed limits of the lunar rover during the "Grand Prix" demonstration on April 21, 1972. Credit: NASA.

The lunar landing logs
Credit: Georgia Institute of Technology

Explore further: Tests ensure astronaut, ground crew safety before Orion launches

Related Stories

Happy 40th anniversary, Apollo 15!

July 27, 2011

This month is the 40th anniversary of the Apollo 15 launch. This mission was the eighth manned mission in the Apollo program and the fourth to the Moon. The Apollo 15 mission is important because it was another step in manned ...

The thirty-ninth anniversary of the last moonwalk

December 14, 2011

On December 13, 1972, Apollo 17 Commander Eugene A. Cernan and Lunar Module Pilot (LMP) Harrison H. “Jack” Schmitt made the final lunar EVA or moonwalk of the final Apollo mission. Theirs was the longest stay on ...

Recommended for you

New research challenges existing models of black holes

January 19, 2018

Chris Packham, associate professor of physics and astronomy at The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), has collaborated on a new study that expands the scientific community's understanding of black holes in our galaxy ...

Neutron-star merger yields new puzzle for astrophysicists

January 18, 2018

The afterglow from the distant neutron-star merger detected last August has continued to brighten - much to the surprise of astrophysicists studying the aftermath of the massive collision that took place about 138 million ...

New technique for finding life on Mars

January 18, 2018

Researchers demonstrate for the first time the potential of existing technology to directly detect and characterize life on Mars and other planets. The study, published in Frontiers in Microbiology, used miniaturized scientific ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.