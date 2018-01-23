The structure of an active galactic nucleus

January 24, 2018, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics
The structure of an active galactic nucleus
A Hubble image of the superluminous merging galaxy Arp220. Astronomers have measured structures only a hundreds of light-years in size around the two supermassive black holes in the nuclear region, as well as evidece for an outflow. Credit: NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)-ESA/Hubble Collaboration and A. Evans (University of Virginia, Charlottesville/NRAO/Stony Brook University

The nuclei of most galaxies host supermassive black holes containing millions to billions of solar-masses of material. The immediate environments of these black holes typically include a tori of dust and gas and, as material falls toward the black hole, the gas radiates copiously at all wavelengths. Although the models for these active galactic nuclei (AGN) work reasonably well, it is difficult to obtain direct evidence of the inner structures of AGN because they are so far away and their dimensions are thought to be only tens to hundreds of light-years.

CfA astronomer David Wilner and his colleagues used the ALMA millimeter telescope facility to study the nearest AGN, Arp 220, which is thought to be particularly active after having recently undergone a merger with another galaxy. The two merging are about 1200 light-years apart, and each has a rotating disk of molecular gas a few hundred light-years in scale. Vigorous star formation is evident in the region as well as at least one molecular outflow inferred from the large velocities seen. But there are numerous unresolved structural issues about these inner regions, including how gas flows to, from, and between the two mergering nuclei and precisely which subregions are responsible for the dominant luminosity sources. The astronomers used these high-resolution millimeter observations to tackle these questions because thick dust, which blocks much of the view at shorter wavelengths, is relatively transparent in these bands.

The scientists are able to resolve the continuum emission structure of the two individual nuclei into its dust and hot gas components. They report that each nucleus has two concentric components, the larger ones probably associated with starburst disks somehow activated by the ; the smaller ones, roughly 60 light-years in size, contribute as much as 50% of the submillimeter luminosity, nearly double the previous estimates. In fact one of the cores alone has a luminosity of about three trillion suns, larger than the entire emission of other AGN, not to mention the relatively small volume that is producing it. The cores in Arp220 also seems to have a third, extended linear feature that could represent the outflow seen before only in the spectroscopic (velocity) data.

Explore further: the geometry of nuclear black hole accretion disks

More information: Kazushi Sakamoto et al. Resolved Structure of the Arp 220 Nuclei at λ ≈ 3 mm, The Astrophysical Journal (2017). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/aa8f4b

Related Stories

the geometry of nuclear black hole accretion disks

January 3, 2018

Supermassive black holes with millions or even billions of solar-masses of material are found at the nuclei of most galaxies, including our Milky Way. A torus of dust and gas orbits around the black hole (at least according ...

SOFIA finds cool dust around energetic active black holes

June 14, 2017

Researchers at the University of Texas San Antonio using observations from NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, SOFIA, found that the dust surrounding active, ravenous black holes is much more compact ...

The material that obscures supermassive black holes

September 26, 2017

Cristina Ramos Almeida, researcher at the IAC, and Claudio Ricci, from the Institute of Astronomy of the Universidad Católica de Chile, have published a review in Nature Astronomy on the material that obscures active galactic ...

Extended hard X-ray emission from a galactic nucleus

June 12, 2017

Supermassive black holes containing millions or even billions of solar masses of material are found at the nuclei of almost all galaxies. The Milky Way, for example, has a nuclear black hole with about 4 million solar masses ...

Measuring the black hole environment of a quasar nucleus

October 22, 2012

(Phys.org)—Quasars are among the most powerful energy sources known—some are as luminous as one hundred thousand Milky Way galaxies. Astronomers know that quasars have massive black holes at their cores and believe that ...

Recommended for you

The structure of an active galactic nucleus

January 24, 2018

The nuclei of most galaxies host supermassive black holes containing millions to billions of solar-masses of material. The immediate environments of these black holes typically include a tori of dust and gas and, as material ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Tuxford
not rated yet 6 hours ago
the nearest AGN, Arp 220, which is thought to be particularly active after having recently undergone a merger with another galaxy. The two merging nuclei are about 1200 light-years apart...
, said the CMM (Committed merger maniac) unable to think differently, or more likely to even think at all.

LaViolette has commented on this back in 2012. See my comments thereunder:

https://phys.org/...arp.html

He maintains this is more likely an example of a parent-daughter core explosive division, with the cores then separating, rather than converging.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.