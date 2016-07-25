Speed of light drops to zero at 'exceptional points'

Light, which travels at a speed of 300,000 km/sec in a vacuum, can be slowed down and even stopped completely by methods that involve trapping the light inside crystals or ultracold clouds of atoms. Now in a new study, researchers have theoretically demonstrated a new way to bring light to a standstill: they show that light stops at "exceptional points," which are points at which two light modes come together and coalesce, in waveguides that have a certain kind of symmetry.

Unlike most other methods that are used to stop light, the new method can be tuned to work with a wide range of frequencies and bandwidths, which may offer an important advantage for future slow-light applications.

The researchers, Tamar Goldzak and Nimrod Moiseyev at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, along with Alexei A. Mailybaev at the Instituto de Matemática Pura e Aplicada (IMPA) in Rio de Janeiro, have published a paper on stopping light at exceptional points in a recent issue of Physical Review Letters.

As the researchers explain, exceptional points can be created in waveguides in a straightforward way, by varying the gain/loss parameters so that two light modes coalesce (combine into one mode). Although light stops at these exceptional points, in most systems much of the light is lost at these points. The researchers showed that this problem can be fixed by using waveguides with parity-time (PT) symmetry, since this symmetry ensures that the gain and loss are always balanced. As a result, the remains constant when the light approaches the exceptional point, eliminating losses.

To release the stopped light and accelerate it back up to normal speed, the scientists showed that the gain/loss parameters can simply be reversed. The most important feature of the new method, however, is that the exceptional points can be adjusted to work with any frequency of light, again simply by tuning the gain/loss parameters. The researchers also expect that this can be used for other types of waves besides , such as acoustic waves. They plan to further investigate these possibilities in the future.

Explore further: 'Exceptional points' give rise to counterintuitive physical effects

More information: Tamar Goldzak et al. "Light stops at exceptional points." Physical Review Letters. DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.120.013901, Also at arXiv:1709.10172 [physics.optics]

Kalopin
1 / 5 (1) 8 hours ago
...the photon is an exhaust emission, following particle explosion to send out cosmic rays [radiation] at anywhere from fifty to five hundred times [the current measured velocity of] the speed of light...

...Voyager1 finds storms of cosmic radiation spinning in retrograde at the edge of the heliopause...
Whydening Gyre
not rated yet 7 hours ago
...the photon is an exhaust emission, following particle explosion to send out cosmic rays [radiation] at anywhere from fifty to five hundred times [the current measured velocity of] the speed of light...

...Voyager1 finds storms of cosmic radiation spinning in retrograde at the edge of the heliopause...

And your point is...?
rrwillsj
not rated yet 7 hours ago
Another frustrating, poorly edited article. Mixing up present tense with future tense throughout the phrasing.

Boil it down, the researchers are claiming that they might be able to devise experiments that might fulfill their speculations about what might occur during the experiments.

Maybe? Perhaps?

The only conclusion I can draw from this article is that their research project has not achieved repeatable results.

But their hoping, maybe, any day now! That maybe they are now on the right tracks prove their hypothesis.

Yeah? Well, maybe...
cardzeus
not rated yet 6 hours ago
'To release the stopped light and accelerate it back up to normal speed, the scientists showed that the gain/loss parameters can simply be reversed.'

I'd appreciate any information on the following:

How is this acceleration described?

What direction does the photon go?
mackita
not rated yet 3 hours ago
researchers have theoretically demonstrated a new way to bring light to a standstill ... in waveguides that have a certain kind of symmetry
The slowing of EM wave is crucial for various antigravity and overunity scenarios: in my theory the overunity is possible, once the energy density of physical system changes faster than the speed of energy propagation within it. Under such a situation the EM wave could effectively propagate faster than it should do in material given. This condition is also necessary for entropic time reversal, formation of magnetic monopoles, time crystals, antigravity thrusters violating inertia law etc (due to correspondence principle the violation of one fundamental law violates also many others related ones.) The propagation of electromagnetic waves along bifilar coils or within saturated ferromagnets comes on mind here.
mackita
not rated yet 3 hours ago
Of course the sudden slowing of energy propagation is necessary but not sufficient condition for achieving overunity in this way. On the other hand, this principle shouldn't be limited just to electromagnetic wave spreading. For example overunity observed within many cavitation system may be also related to fact, that the forming bubbles form or disappear faster than the surface waves (sound oscillations) can propagate within them. Under such a situation (sudden quenching of energy state) the inverse population can be reached and the thermal noise of material would assist the energy propagation within material given which could generate mechanical work into account of energy of thermal fluctuations (thus reversing 2nd thermodynamic law). We could say, the abruptly slowed wave gets temporarily cooler than its environment, which can therefore heat it. I explained this concept in more detail bellow article here
Hyperfuzzy
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Superposition!
Whydening Gyre
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Speed slows, spin increases....

