China, Europe jointly test technology for storm satellite

January 17, 2018
China, Europe jointly test technology for storm satellite
This Friday, Sept. 30, 2016 file photo shows a view into the control room at the European Space Agency in Darmstadt, Germany. The European Space Agency said Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, it has teamed up with China's National Space Center to conduct ground tests on two complementary devices designed to deliver high-resolution images from an orbit of 36,000 kilometers (22,370 miles). (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

China and Europe are jointly testing new technology that could help satellites peer through clouds and analyze storms.

The European Space Agency says it has teamed up with China's National Space Center to conduct ground tests on two complementary devices designed to deliver high-resolution images from an orbit of 36,000 kilometers (22,370 miles).

The agency said Wednesday that if the tests are successful, the next stage would be a space mission. It is the first time Europe and China have worked together to test and build an instrument.

Current satellite systems are unable to gather the temperature and humidity data needed to accurately monitor storms.

The tropical cyclones in the northwest Pacific, known as typhoons, pose a serious threat to China and other countries in the region each year.

Explore further: First joint France-China satellite to study oceans

Related Stories

China talking with European Space Agency about moon outpost

April 26, 2017

Representatives of China and the European Space Agency are discussing potential collaboration on a human outpost on the moon and other possible joint endeavors, according to a spokesman for the European agency and Chinese ...

China launches Turkish satellite

December 18, 2012

China early Wednesday "successfully" launched a Turkish earth observation satellite into orbit aboard a Chinese rocket, according to state media, hailed in Turkey as a "historic moment".

China puts European satellite into orbit

November 27, 2012

China on Tuesday "successfully" launched a European-made telecommunications satellite into orbit aboard a Chinese rocket, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Recommended for you

How massive can neutron stars be?

January 16, 2018

Astrophysicists at Goethe University Frankfurt set a new limit for the maximum mass of neutron stars: They cannot exceed 2.16 solar masses.

Black hole spin cranks-up radio volume

January 12, 2018

Statistical analysis of supermassive black holes suggests that the spin of the black hole may play a role in the generation of powerful high-speed jets blasting radio waves and other radiation across the universe.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.