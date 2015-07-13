Twitter makes 'tweetstorms' easier with 'threads'

December 12, 2017
Twitter is making it easier to create &quot;tweetstorms&quot; with a new button to add messages and create &quot;threads&quot; w
Twitter is making it easier to create "tweetstorms" with a new button to add messages and create "threads" with more room to comment at the short-messaging service

Twitter said Tuesday said it would make it easier for users to build "tweetstorms" by linking together posts in "threads" to expound at length at the famously short-form messaging service.

The move comes just a month after Twitter rattled the twitterverse by doubling the limit for tweets in most languages to 280 characters, in a bid to draw in more users and boost engagement. It was the first time the character cap was raised since Twitter was founded.

"A few years ago we noticed people creatively stitching Tweets together to share more information or tell a longer story," product manager Sasank Reddy said in a blog post.

"We saw this approach (which we call 'threading') as an innovative way to present a train of thought, made up of connected but individual elements."

An "add another " button is being added to the Twitter application, along with a "show this " label that can be clicked to see posts woven together by authors.

Threaded tweets will be published at the same time, but more posts can be added, according to Reddy.

"Launching tweetstorms/thread today," Twitter co-founder and chief executive Jack Dorsey tweeted from the firm's San Francisco headquarters.

Twitter posts about a topic, typically fired off in rapid succession by someone intent on writing more than allowed by the character limit, have been referred to as "tweetstorms."

Many replies to Dorsey's post called on Twitter to focus on dealing with extremists, trolls, and "bots" abusing the service instead of packaging tweets together.

"This will make some of the thoughtful longform posts on Twitter more accessible to a broader range of people. Good," read a reply to Dorsey from a verified account of venture capitalist Chris Sacca, whose investments included Twitter.

"But not sure why it launched before you make more moves to reduce hate speech, ban Nazis, eliminate Russian trolls, and stop the spread of fake news."

Threads will be rolled out in an update to Twitter in the coming weeks, according to Reddy.

Explore further: Twitter purists mourn end of 140-character limit on posts

Related Stories

Twitterverse atwitter over expanded tweet limit

September 27, 2017

Twitter's test of an expanded 280-character limit is aimed at luring new users, but some of the social network's passionate loyalists fear the change will strip it of its unique appeal.

Twitter exec's account fires off spam posts

February 10, 2015

An official Twitter account for the company's chief financial officer unleashed a barrage of spam posts on Tuesday in what may have been a hack or a glitch.

Recommended for you

Volumetric 3-D printing builds on need for speed

December 11, 2017

While additive manufacturing (AM), commonly known as 3-D printing, is enabling engineers and scientists to build parts in configurations and designs never before possible, the impact of the technology has been limited by ...

Tech titans ramp up tools to win over children

December 10, 2017

From smartphone messaging tailored for tikes to computers for classrooms, technology titans are weaving their way into childhoods to form lifelong bonds, raising hackles of advocacy groups.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.