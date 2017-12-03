A microlensing event seen from three positions in space

December 4, 2017
A microlensing event seen from three positions in space
A graphic of the current orbital position of the Spitzer Space Telescope. Astronomers observed a microlensing event from three different locations in space - Spitzer, the Earth, and the Kepler K-2 satellite - and used them to measure for the first time, in principle without ambiguity, the mass and location of a microlensing body 77 Jupiter-masses in size. Credit: NASA/Spitzer Space Telescope

The path of a light beam will be bent by the presence of mass, an effect explained by General Relativity, and a massive body can therefore act like a lens - a so called "gravitational lens" – to distort the image of an object seen behind it. Scientists first confirmed this prediction quantitatively during the now famous total eclipse of 29 May 1919 by observing starlight bent by the mass of the sun. Microlensing is the name given to a related phenomenon: the short flash of light produced when a cosmic body, acting as a gravitational lens, changes the intensity of visible light from a more distant, background star as the body's motion fortuitously moves in front of it.

About thirty years ago, scientists predicted that if it ever became possible to observe a flash from two well-separated vantage points, a parallax measurement would pin down the distance of the dark object. The Spitzer Space Telescope is currently orbiting the sun at the distance of the Earth but trailing the Earth at a location about one-quarter of the way around in its orbital path. A years ago, CfA astronomer Jennifer Yee led a team to make the first parallax microlensing measurement of a small stellar object using both Spitzer and ground-based telescopes. One complication was that measurements made with only two vantage points leaves a possible ambiguity in the result – but a three point measurement would eliminate that uncertainty.

In a new paper, Yee and a large team of her colleagues report the first microlensing event seen from three well-separated points: Spitzer, the Earth, and the Kepler "K2" mission, which has an orbit similar to that of Spitzer but which currently trails the Earth about one-sixth of the way around in its orbital path. The lensing object, known as MOA-2016-BLG-290, was determined from these measurements to be an extremely low mass star of about .07 solar-masses (seventy-seven Jupiter-masses), and situated about twenty-two thousand light-years away in our galaxy. The result, besides detecting an intermediate in mass between a star and a planet, demonstrates the power of microlensing parallax measurements predicted decades ago.

Explore further: Distance measurement of a microlensing event

More information: Wei Zhu et al. An Isolated Microlens Observed from K2, Spitzer, and Earth, The Astrophysical Journal (2017). DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/aa93fa

Related Stories

Distance measurement of a microlensing event

April 6, 2015

The distance to celestial objects is key to calculating their intrinsic properties like mass and luminosity. Distance, unfortunately, is also one of the most difficult parameters to measure. The most direct method is called ...

Space telescopes pinpoint elusive brown dwarf

November 10, 2016

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, NASA's Spitzer and Swift space telescopes joined forces to observe a microlensing event, when a distant star brightens due to the gravitational field of at least one foreground cosmic ...

'Iceball' planet discovered through microlensing

April 26, 2017

Scientists have discovered a new planet with the mass of Earth, orbiting its star at the same distance that we orbit our sun. The planet is likely far too cold to be habitable for life as we know it, however, because its ...

Spitzer, OGLE spot planet deep within our galaxy

April 14, 2015

NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope has teamed up with a telescope on the ground to find a remote gas planet about 13,000 light-years away, making it one of the most distant planets known.

Recommended for you

A microlensing event seen from three positions in space

December 4, 2017

The path of a light beam will be bent by the presence of mass, an effect explained by General Relativity, and a massive body can therefore act like a lens - a so called "gravitational lens" – to distort the image of an ...

The mysterious star MWC349

December 1, 2017

Molecular clouds in interstellar space can sometimes produce natural masers (the radio wavelength analogs of lasers) that shine with bright, narrow beams of radiation. Regions of active star formation generate some of the ...

An orbital dance may help preserve oceans on icy worlds

December 1, 2017

Heat generated by the gravitational pull of moons formed from massive collisions could extend the lifetimes of liquid water oceans beneath the surface of large icy worlds in our outer solar system, according to new NASA research. ...

Hydrothermal vent experiments bring Enceladus to Earth

December 1, 2017

Laboratory experiments on Earth can now simulate the conditions under which life might emerge on Saturn's moon Enceladus, as well as other icy alien worlds, according to new research published in the September 2017 issue ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.