'Mannequin Skywalker' rides Blue Origin's new crew capsule

December 13, 2017 by Marcia Dunn

Blue Origin's 'Mannequin Skywalker' has rocketed almost all the way to space, just in time for the new Star Wars movie.

The aerospace company led by Amazon's Jeff Bezos launched its New Shepard rocket Tuesday from West Texas for the seventh time. It marked the first flight, though, of the latest version of Blue Origin's crew capsule, featuring big windows for future tourists.

An instrumented test dummy was aboard, named Mannequin Skywalker. Bezos says it had "a great ride."

The New Shepard rocket, named after the first American in space, Alan Shepard, landed back on the ground following the 10-minute suborbital flight. The capsule reached a peak altitude of 99.39 kilometers above sea level or 61.7 miles, just shy of the true start of space.

