If past life on Mars existed, it co-evolved with the Martian environment

December 19, 2017, SETI Institute
If past life on Mars existed, it co-evolved with the Martian environment
Credit: SETI Institute

A new article in Astrobiology, "The Coevolution of Life and Environment on Mars: An Ecosystem Perspective on the Robotic Exploration of Biosignatures," is available online today and in the January, 2018 issue.

Written by Nathalie Cabrol, Director of the Carl Sagan Center for Research at the SETI Institute and SETI Institute scientist, it puts forth a proposition about possible past life on Mars. She suggests that as on Earth, where environmental change and biological evolution are linked in a process known as coevolution, so too would have been the case on Mars, if indeed life existed there at one time. Further, because of the unique environmental conditions on Mars, notably the collapse of its atmosphere, life would have evolved differently on Mars than it did on Earth.

"Environmental changes accompany biological changes, either as causes or as effects. This is what we call coevolution" said Cabrol. "If there was ever life on Mars, finding biosignatures will require to us envision the terms of a Martian coevolution, and not only follow the terrestrial analogy principle. This principle might still be true, but while early Mars was Earth-like, it was never exactly like the Earth. Biological processes on early Mars, if any, took place within the distinctive context of an irreversible atmospheric collapse, greater climate variability, and specific planetary characteristics. Using the data we have on the early Martian environment, coevolution guides us towards potential ancient habitats and possible biomass repositories, and points to what it will take to access them."

The idea of goes beyond just the idea of planetary habitability and will be a powerful tool in the search for beyond Earth.

Explore further: Fingerprints of life on Mars

More information: Nathalie A. Cabrol. The Coevolution of Life and Environment on Mars: An Ecosystem Perspective on the Robotic Exploration of Biosignatures, Astrobiology (2017). DOI: 10.1089/ast.2017.1756

Related Stories

Fingerprints of life on Mars

October 8, 2014

NASA's Astrobiology Institute (NAI) announced that the SETI Institute has been selected as a new member of the NAI for a 5-year research program, "Changing Planetary Environments and the Fingerprints of Life." Led by planetary ...

Bursts of methane may have warmed early Mars

January 24, 2017

The presence of water on ancient Mars is a paradox. There's plenty of geographical evidence that rivers periodically flowed across the planet's surface. Yet in the time period when these waters are supposed to have run—three ...

Meteorites reveal lasting drought on Mars

November 11, 2016

The lack of liquid water on the surface of Mars today has been demonstrated by new evidence in the form of meteorites on the Red Planet examined by an international team of planetary scientists.

Recommended for you

Crew of three docks at International Space Station

December 19, 2017

A three-man space crew made up of American and Japanese rookie astronauts and an experienced Russian cosmonaut successfully docked at the International Space Station to begin a six-month mission Tuesday.

NASA solves how a Jupiter jet stream shifts into reverse

December 19, 2017

Speeding through the atmosphere high above Jupiter's equator is an east-west jet stream that reverses course on a schedule almost as predictable as a Tokyo train's. Now, a NASA-led team has identified which type of wave forces ...

Orbital mayhem around a red dwarf

December 18, 2017

In the collective imagination, planets of a solar system all circle in the equatorial plane of their star. The star also spins, and its spin axis is aligned with the spin axes of the planetary orbits, giving the impression ...

Mars and Earth may not have been early neighbors

December 18, 2017

A study published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters posits that Mars formed in what today is the Asteroid Belt, roughly one and a half times as far from the sun as its current position, before migrating to ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.