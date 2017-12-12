House mice may modulate their vocalizations depending on the sex of the receiver

December 13, 2017
House mice may modulate their vocalizations depending on the sex of the receiver
House mice may modulate their vocalizations depending on the sex of the receiver. Credit: Bettina Wernisch

Wild-derived house mice call at higher rates and frequencies during interactions with the opposite sex than with the same sex, according to a study published December 13, 2017 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Sarah Zala from Konrad Lorenz Institute of Ethology, Austria, and colleagues.

During social and , house make surprisingly complex with features similar to bird song. These ultrasonic vocalizations have been classified into more than 10 distinctive elements, and these "syllables" are often emitted in "phrases" of repeated sequences. Moreover, these calls appear to serve functions including social recognition, intimidating rivals, and attracting mates.

However, the role of these vocalizations has been studied primarily in . Zala and colleagues studied vocalizations in the first generation of house mice born to wild-caught parents. The researchers compared vocalizations of mice when they were paired with the same sex to those when they were paired with the opposite sex. Vocalizations were recorded for 20 males and 20 females, and each trial lasted 10 minutes. Spectrographic analysis of each element—or candidate syllable—in the vocalizations included frequency, amplitude and time.

The researchers found that in wild-derived house mice, rates and frequencies of calling were higher among both males and females when paired with the opposite sex than with the same sex. In addition, call amplitudes tended to be higher when a male was paired with another male rather than with a female. These findings suggest that modulate their vocalizations depending on the sex of receivers.

In addition, study mice emitted up to 2,083 ultrasonic elements per trial, with most mice (60%) emitting 50 or fewer elements. As a species that is studied intensively, the house mouse has great potential as a model system for investigating animal communication and behavioral biology.

"Interestingly, mice vocalized at higher rates during opposite- compared to same sex interactions," says Zala. "Females called at higher frequencies when presented with a male than a female mouse and males called at higher frequencies when presented with a female than a male mouse."

Explore further: A-MUD: A method for automatically detecting mouse song

More information: PLOS ONE (2017). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0188647

Related Stories

A-MUD: A method for automatically detecting mouse song

September 8, 2017

Mice, like birds, are natural born singers. From birth, they emit a wide repertoire of vocalizations especially in the ultrasonic range, which are inaudible for humans. They emit ultrasonic vocalizations (or USVs) to form ...

Researchers discover mice speak similarly to humans

July 21, 2017

Grasshopper mice (genus Onychomys), rodents known for their remarkably loud call, produce audible vocalizations in the same way that humans speak and wolves howl, according to new research published in Proceedings of the ...

Female mice prefer unfamiliar male songs

February 5, 2014

Female mice prefer songs of mice that are different from their parents when selecting a mate, according to a study published February 5, 2014 in PLOS ONE by Akari Asaba from the Azabu University, Japan, and colleagues. Furthermore, ...

Female mice do not avoid mating with unhealthy males

March 13, 2015

Female mice are attracted more strongly to the odour of healthy males than unhealthy males. This had already been shown in an earlier study by researchers from the Konrad Lorenz Institute of Ethology at the Vetmeduni Vienna. ...

Recommended for you

Even wild mammals have regional dialects

December 13, 2017

Researchers from Cardiff University's Otter Project have discovered that genetically distinct populations of wild otters from across the UK have their own regional odours for communicating vital information to each other. ...

Defence at almost any price

December 13, 2017

Even bacteria have enemies – in water, for example, single-celled ciliates preferably feed on microbes. The microbes protect themselves against predators by employing a variety of tricks, which the ciliates, in turn, attempt ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.