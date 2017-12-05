EPA to hold more hearings on planned Clean Power Plan repeal

December 7, 2017

The Trump administration says it will hold three additional public hearings on its intention to nullify an Obama-era plan to ratchet down planet-warming carbon emissions.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday that it will take comments on its proposed repeal of the Clean Power Plan at upcoming hearings in San Francisco, Gillette, Wyoming, and Kansas City, Missouri.

The dates, times and venues have not yet been announced.

Coal boosters and environmentalists squared off last month at a two-day hearing in Charleston, West Virginia. EPA officials said the strong response there prompted the need for more hearings.

The Clean Power Plan sought to ratchet down emissions from . EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt questions the consensus of climate scientists that burning is the primary cause of global warming.

Explore further: EPA hears worries about climate in heart of coal country

Related Stories

EPA hears worries about climate in heart of coal country

November 28, 2017

After more than four decades as a coal miner, Stanley Sturgill ambled into an ornate room at West Virginia's state capitol Tuesday to deliver a stark message to the Trump administration: Climate change is real and continuing ...

Trump to roll back Obama clean power plan

March 27, 2017

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday to undo his predecessor Barack Obama's plan to limit greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fueled power plants, according to the new environmental chief.

Recommended for you

Birth of a storm in the Arabian Sea validates climate model

December 6, 2017

Researchers from Princeton University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) report in the journal Nature Climate Change that extreme cyclones that formed in the Arabian Sea for the first time in 2014 ...

Living on thin air—microbe mystery solved

December 6, 2017

UNSW-Sydney led scientists have discovered that microbes in Antarctica have a previously unknown ability to scavenge hydrogen, carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide from the air to stay alive in the extreme conditions.

Study opens window on meltwater from icebergs

December 6, 2017

Surface water conditions in Greenland's fjords and in the northern Atlantic Ocean are dictated by what's going on deep below the surface next to the massive Greenland Ice Sheet, UO-led research has found.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.