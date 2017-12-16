Device may save seabirds from the dangers of fishing gear

A new Animal Conservation article summarizing 4 years of study found that a device called the Hookpod can help prevent birds from being inadvertently caught by fishermen.
Investigators note that 15 of 22 albatross species are threatened with extinction, and a major threat to these birds is death through interactions with pelagic longline fishing.
At-sea trials conducted in three continents demonstrated that hookpods reduced seabird bycatch effectively, with bycatch rates of 0.8 seabirds per 1000 hooks on control lines and only 0.04 birds per 1000 hooks on Hookpod lines.
"Hookpods had no negative effects on fishing success," said lead author Dr. Benedict Sullivan, of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, in the UK.
Explore further: Albatross populations in decline from fishing and environmental change
More information:
B. J. Sullivan et al, At-sea trialling of the Hookpod: a 'one-stop' mitigation solution for seabird bycatch in pelagic longline fisheries, Animal Conservation (2017). DOI: 10.1111/acv.12388
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.