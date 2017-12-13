Cutting-edge motion capture technology could transform creative industries

December 15, 2017
Cutting-edge motion capture technology could transform creative industries
Credit: University of Surrey

TotalCapture is a real-time, full-body mocap system that uses standard video cameras, along with inertial measurement units typically found in mobile phones. The new system requires no optical markers or specialised infrared cameras and can be used indoors or out, giving filmmakers and video-game artists unprecedented flexibility not found in existing mocap technologies.

The new technology was shown at the European Conference for Visual Media Production (CVMP), which took place on 11 and 12 December, in the British Film Institute in London.

Professor Adrian Hilton, Director of Centre for Vision, Speech and Signal Processing (CVSSP) at the University of Surrey, said: "We are very excited about this new approach to capturing live, full body performances outdoors. What we demonstrated at this year's conference is something that could open new possibilities for artists who use to deliver immersive experiences.

"It will give film makers the freedom to imagine a world where they are not restricted to a sound stage with expensive cameras to accurately capture a performance for a video game or CGI character in a film. With this technology, it is easy to capture the performance of a subject in a variety of locations using a simple and low-cost set up."

Dr Charles Malleson, Lead Researcher for TotalCapture at CVSSP, says: "Motion capture technology has developed massively over the past decade, improving the final image we see on screen immeasurably over what we saw even five or ten years ago. But when it comes to improvements, the focus has remained on the final image and the to capture it has remained costly and inflexible. Our system has modest hardware requirements, produces a quality image and can be used in outdoor or indoor environments. It will bring the power and freedom of motion capture to film makers at home as well as within the film and games industry."

Explore further: Video game system technology helping physical therapists, athletic trainers

More information: You can view the total capture demo here: cvssp.org/projects/totalcapture/3dv2017/

Related Stories

Hyperspectral content for cameras

December 8, 2017

New software developed by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) researchers will enable standard cameras and smartphones to capture both hyperspectral images and video with a faster and more cost-efficient approach than ...

Researchers demonstrate markerless motion capture

August 6, 2012

Conventional motion capture for film and game production involves multiple cameras and actors festooned with markers. A new technique developed by Disney Research, Pittsburgh, has demonstrated how three-dimensional motion ...

Recommended for you

A not-quite-random walk demystifies the algorithm

December 15, 2017

The algorithm is having a cultural moment. Originally a math and computer science term, algorithms are now used to account for everything from military drone strikes and financial market forecasts to Google search results.

FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality' (Update)

December 14, 2017

The Federal Communications Commission repealed the Obama-era "net neutrality" rules Thursday, giving internet service providers like Verizon, Comcast and AT&T a free hand to slow or block websites and apps as they see fit ...

US faces moment of truth on 'net neutrality'

December 14, 2017

The acrimonious battle over "net neutrality" in America comes to a head Thursday with a US agency set to vote to roll back rules enacted two years earlier aimed at preventing a "two-speed" internet.

The wet road to fast and stable batteries

December 14, 2017

An international team of scientists—including several researchers from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory—has discovered an anode battery material with superfast charging and stable operation ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.