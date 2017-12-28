Boat that took Steinbeck to Sea of Cortez is being restored

December 30, 2017

If all goes as planned, the boat that took John Steinbeck and marine biologist Ed Ricketts on their expedition to the Sea of Cortez will come sailing back into Monterey Bay in a few years.

The Monterey Herald reports the 77-foot wooden purse seiner Western Flyer is being restored at Port Townsend, Washington.

The boat was chartered in 1940 for the voyage to the Sea of Cortez, which is also known as the Gulf of California, and led to Steinbeck's 1951 book "The Log From the Sea of Cortez."

Western Flyer Foundation project director Chris Chase tells the Herald it's "a living, breathing continuation of Ed Ricketts and John Steinbeck."

Ricketts inspired the character Doc in Steinbeck's "Cannery Row" and "Sweet Thursday." He died in 1948. Steinbeck died in 1968.

Explore further: California's ecological abundance

Related Stories

California's ecological abundance

February 18, 2016

With forests and farmland, mountains and desert and almost 900 miles of scenic coastline, California's vast terrain is both dramatic and varied.

Training computers to see metaphors

June 15, 2012

Suppose you are at an intelligence agency and your computer is faced with terabytes of text every day -- documents, emails, transcriptions of voice conversations and more -- and many contain metaphors. How do you train your ...

Recommended for you

A phospholipid pathway from plants to parasites

December 29, 2017

Recent findings by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis may aid in the development of therapies to treat parasitic infections, including malaria, and may help plant scientists one day produce hardier crops. The ...

A new regulator of vesicle trafficking in plants

December 28, 2017

A protein that transports the simple chemical choline plays a major role in vesicle trafficking, ion homeostasis, and growth and development in plants, according to two new studies publishing 28 December in the open-access ...

Wrens' calls reveal subtle differences between subspecies

December 27, 2017

Birds' songs and the ways they vary between places have been well studied—but what can the simpler vocalizations known as calls tell us about bird biology? A new study from The Auk: Ornithological Advances provides the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.