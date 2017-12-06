Bird flu: Dutch farmers ordered to keep poultry indoors

December 8, 2017

The Dutch government has ordered the country's farmers to keep all poultry indoors after bird flu was discovered at a duck farm.

Authorities issued the order Friday after a suspected highly pathogenic variant of the H5 was discovered at the in Biddinghuizen, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) east of Amsterdam. All 16,000 ducks at the farm will be culled.

Zoos also have been ordered to prevent their birds from coming into contact with wild waterfowl.

The Netherlands has a huge poultry industry, producing eggs and meat that are exported around the world.

Many egg producers suffered major financial losses earlier this year after the illegal use of a pesticide on laying hens sparked a food scare in Europe and beyond.

Explore further: Dutch kill 190,000 ducks to contain bird flu outbreak

Related Stories

Dutch kill 190,000 ducks to contain bird flu outbreak

November 27, 2016

Dutch officials have culled 190,000 ducks on a central Netherlands farm where inspectors have confirmed the presence of a highly infectuous strain of bird flu, officials and local media said Sunday.

Bird flu confirmed at Dutch, UK farms

November 17, 2014

The Dutch government on Sunday banned the transport of poultry and eggs throughout the country after confirming an outbreak of bird flu at a chicken farm.

Recommended for you

The future of crop engineering 

December 8, 2017

Photosynthesis is the process underlying all plant growth. Scientists aim to boost photosynthesis to meet the increasing global demand for food by engineering its key enzyme Rubisco. Now, researchers at the Max Planck Institute ...

Rethinking transcription factors and gene expression

December 8, 2017

Transcription—the reading of a segment of DNA into an RNA template for protein synthesis—is fundamental for nearly all cellular processes, including growth, responding to stimuli, and reproduction. Now, Whitehead Institute ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.