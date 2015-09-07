Averaging the wisdom of crowds

The best decisions are made on the basis of the average of various estimates, as confirmed by the research of Dennie van Dolder and Martijn van den Assem, scientists at VU Amsterdam. Using data from Holland Casino promotional campaigns, they have researched whether it is true that when people make estimates, the average of their estimates is relatively close to reality. The results of the research have been published in Nature Human Behaviour.
During the last seven weeks of 2013, 2014 and 2015, Holland Casino visitors could participate in an estimation contest. The participant with the most accurate estimate of the number of pearls in a giant champagne glass won the tidy sum of €100,000. In total, no fewer than 1.2 million people participated over the three years. "For our research, we analysed the three enormous datasets of these promotional campaigns. The data showed that averaging all of the estimates yields significant accuracy gains," says Van den Assem. "We also looked at the estimates of people who participated multiple times."
Wisdom of crowds
More than a century ago, the famous British scientist Sir Francis Galton researched estimation contests that were very similar to the estimation contest at Holland Casino. At a cattle market, visitors could estimate the slaughter weight of an exhibited ox. Galton examined the estimates made by people and found that, surprisingly, the average estimate differed little from reality. The principle that averaging multiple estimates provides a relatively accurate outcome—often better than most underlying estimates and sometimes even better than all—has come to be known as the "Wisdom of Crowds principle." It is an important principle because accurate estimates are crucial for making good decisions.
Wisdom of inner crowds
Also important is the analysis of the estimates from people who participated multiple times. Recently, researchers have suggested that it is also useful to average estimates that come from the same person. Van Dolder and Van den Assem believe that averages from the same person do indeed work, and that therefore 'wisdom of inner crowds' also exists.
This is an attractive idea because it is often easier to make multiple estimates yourself than to involve other people. For issues that require a high degree of specialised expertise and for private matters, decision makers have to rely on themselves to make the decision. Which holiday will you book? Will you stay with your partner or not? And will you or will you not move to a particular city? The research suggests that to reach a good decision, it is better to think about it at different times of the day and with a few nights of sleep between each time.
However, in comparison, the accuracy improves more dramatically when you take the average of estimates from different people: the average of a large number of estimates from the same person is hardly ever better than the average of two estimates from different people. Van Dolder: "For the quality of estimates, it is therefore better if two people are both engaged in the same two projects than when each focuses entirely on an individual project."
Two heads really are better than than one, and for good decision making, taking the average of the estimates of various people remains the best approach.
More information:
Dennie van Dolder et al, The wisdom of the inner crowd in three large natural experiments, Nature Human Behaviour (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41562-017-0247-6
Eikka
Not just those that "seem to be close", because the criteria you use to exclude some answers but not others will introduce a bias to your system and instead of the answers being a random spread around a mean, you lop off one side of the distribution and shift its mean away from the correct answer.
I.e. if you take the "consensus" argument and say "97 out of a hundred of these people agree that this bull weighs more than 1000 pounds", and then listen to only those 97 people, you're liable to get the resulting estimate wrong(er).
Sure, the 3 remaining people can't shift the answer very much, but if you're doing something like predicting the climate or the economy, where the changes are cumulative (positive feedback) and your projections are exponential, the differences between projections are also exponential and your error grows exponentially the further ahead you're trying to predict.
antialias_physorg
As a counterexample there's the story of the Chinese emperor's nose: The chinese emperor lives in the forbidden city and hence no one can see him. But people wanted to know how long his nose was. So they made questionnaires and averaged the results.
That this doesn't produce any useful data should be obvious.
http://imaginator...nose.htm
Similarly it's rather pointless to 'crowdsource' anything that requires specialized knowledge - particularly if it includes deeply counterintuitive subject matter (quantum mechanics, relativity, economics, probabilities, ... ).
antialias_physorg
This is used e.g for looking at whether a new type of method (e.g. a postprocessing/classification algorithm that requires some user input) you do two types of test:
interoperator
and
intraoperator
Interoperator test works like this: you let a number of people do the task and quantify the accuracy and the precision in the gathered datasets.
Intraoperator test works like this: let a number of operators do each task several times and quantify the accuracy and precision for each operator *separately*.
Both results can tell you a lot about how useful your semiautomatic method is (Is it robust against different operators? Is it robust against one operator making small changes in his/her routine?)
mackita
See also the articles The era of expert failure by Arnold Kling, Why experts are usually wrong by David H. Freeman and Why the experts missed the crash by Phill Tetlock. The experts tend to be exact but also biased and they tend to disagree mutually. The best answers you can therefore get the weighting the opinion of many experts.