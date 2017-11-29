Research uncovers new weed control options for strawberry growers

November 30, 2017

Since the 2005 ban of methyl bromide by federal regulators, winter strawberry growers have had limited options for managing broadleaf weeds, grasses and nutsedge species. But new research featured in the journal Weed Technology shows drip-applied herbicides may help to fill the gap.

Scientists at the University of Florida's Gulf Coast Research and Education Center conducted field experiments to evaluate seven herbicides applied through drip irrigation, including EPTC, flumioxazin, fomesafen, halosulfuron, napropamide, oxyfluorfen and S-metolachlor. Each was applied one to two weeks before plants were transplanted into beds covered with polyethylene mulch. Researchers then evaluated weed control effectiveness and how well strawberry plants tolerated the herbicides.

EPTC, fomesafen and napropamide were found to be effective at suppressing yellow nutsedge, while flumioxazin, fomesafen and halosulfuron were effective at suppressing black medic. Unfortunately, none of the drip-applied herbicides adequately suppressed Carolina geranium.

Researchers found that halosulfuron was the only to produce significant injury to strawberry plants. They also determined there was no reduction in total berry yield from any of the herbicides in the study, including halosulfuron.

"Our findings suggest that the right drip-applied herbicides administered close to the transplant date can be a safe and helpful component of weed control in winter strawberry crops," says Nathan Boyd, associate professor at the University of Florida. "Drip application can move herbicides closer to the root zone for better control results, while reducing application risks and drift concerns."

Explore further: Researchers find cereal rye is effective at reducing Amaranthus spp. density in soybean crops

More information: Jialin Yu et al, Weed Control with and Strawberry Tolerance to Herbicides Applied through Drip Irrigation, Weed Technology (2017). DOI: 10.1017/wet.2017.63

Related Stories

Impact of pelargonic acid for weed control in yellow squash

April 28, 2014

Growers who produce squash for market are increasingly interested in using more natural herbicides that are also effective in providing season-long weed control, but the options for controlling annual broadleaf weeds in summer ...

One step closer to commercial edamame production in the US

February 4, 2016

Edamame, touted as a healthy snack for its high protein content, is becoming increasingly popular in the United States. The soybean seeds are consumed at an immature stage, giving a sweet and slightly nutty flavor. Yet, despite ...

Are we at a tipping point with weed control?

October 4, 2017

Imagine walking the cereal aisle at your favorite grocery store. Are you reading labels? Scanning prices? Thinking about weeds? If you're like most American consumers, weeds probably aren't at the forefront of your mind when ...

A new way to use herbicides: To sterilize, not kill weeds

May 5, 2010

Using herbicides to sterilize rather than to kill weedy grasses might be a more economical and environmentally sound weed control strategy, according to a study by Agricultural Research Service (ARS) scientists and a cooperator.

Recommended for you

Migration makes breeding harder for seabirds

November 30, 2017

An international collaboration has for the first time revealed the key drivers of seabird migration. The new study suggests that puffin colonies that travel great distances during the winter often find it more difficult to ...

Parasitic worms don't just wait to be swallowed by new hosts

November 30, 2017

Contrary to widespread assumptions, parasitic nematodes that spread among mice via food may not wait passively to be swallowed. Instead, according to new research published in PLOS Pathogens, these tiny worms may use odors ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.