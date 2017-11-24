Thousands of carob trees planted as Cyprus revives 'black gold'

November 26, 2017
A group of men plant a carob tree during the first stage of a project in Oreites, near Paphos on November 26, 2017 aimed at revi
A group of men plant a carob tree during the first stage of a project in Oreites, near Paphos on November 26, 2017 aimed at reviving the Mediterranean island's " black gold"

Nearly 6,000 carob trees were planted on Sunday in Cyprus as the Mediterranean island seeks to revive its tradition of producing "black gold".

"We're going to plant 40,000 carob trees before the end of March," said Constantine Christophides, a professor at the University of Cyprus who heads the project.

In three or four years, these trees could produce 10,000 tonnes annually of carob, which is used to make syrup, a sweetening agent or in .

That represents around one fifth of the carob produced on the island at its peak in the early 20th century.

"In 1900-1910, we exported 50,000 tonnes a year," Christophides said, adding that the substance was then considered the "black gold of Cyprus".

Cypriot carobs, long pods filled with black seeds, were popular from Europe to Britain and Canada.

Income from the trees enabled many families living in the countryside to put their children through school.

But carob trees were abandoned and production fell as new generations moved to towns and cities.

The university project, carried out in collaboration with Cyprus' Agricultural Research Institute, aims to produce carob food, drinks and other items locally.

"The carob is an organic substitute for cocoa, for example," said Christophides.

The professor said laboratory tests were being conducted to develop, among other things, new carob-based drinks or drugs based on its beneficial properties for digestion.

"It's a great opportunity to revive that tradition, to bring the carob tree back to Cyprus and to enrich the environment," said Evdokia Constantinou, one of the volunteers who came to plant trees on Sunday.

"Cyprus was covered with trees in antiquity and now we have lots of places where don't grow because of lack of precipitation."

Explore further: Carob kibble—a sweet and healthy natural ingredient

Related Stories

Carob kibble—a sweet and healthy natural ingredient

November 19, 2015

Healthier diets usually mean eliminating sweets, but now there's a way consumers can essentially have their cake and eat it too—while also getting nutrient benefits. The ingredient is called carob kibble which comes from ...

Rare 4th-century mosaic of chariot race found in Cyprus

August 10, 2016

A mosaic floor dating to the 4th century and depicting scenes from a chariot race in the hippodrome has been uncovered, the only one of its kind in Cyprus and one of only a handful in the world, a Cypriot archaeologist said ...

Image: Cyprus from Sentinel 2A

March 11, 2016

The third largest island in the Mediterranean, Cyprus is about 240 km long and 100 km wide. It is located on the Anatolian plate and therefore belongs geologically to Asia, but politically it is a member of the EU.

Recommended for you

A possible explanation for how germlines are rejuvenated

November 23, 2017

(Phys.org)—A pair of researchers affiliated with the University of California and Calico Life Sciences, has discovered a possible explanation regarding how human germlines are rejuvenated. In their paper published in the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.