Telescope permit decision appealed to Hawaii Supreme Court

November 2, 2017

Opponents of a giant telescope planned for a Hawaii mountain are appealing the state land board's approval of the project's construction permit.

Richard Wurdeman, an attorney representing some of the opponents, filed a notice of appeal with the state Supreme Court on Monday.

The board in September approved a construction permit for Thirty Meter Telescope. Opponents of the $1.4 billion project say it will desecrate land sacred to Native Hawaiians while supporters say it will provide educational and economic opportunities.

The opponents appealed directly to the state Supreme Court because of a law that allows certain contested-case hearing decisions to bypass the Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Kealoha Pisciotta, one of the leaders fighting the telescope, says other participants opposing the project are expected to also file appeals this week.

Explore further: Hawaii land board seeks quick dismissal of telescope appeal

Related Stories

Hawaii Supreme Court voids telescope construction permit

December 3, 2015

A long-awaited Hawaii Supreme Court ruling Wednesday invalidating a construction permit for what would be one of the world's largest telescopes represents a major setback for the $1.4 billion project on a mountain astronomers ...

Telescope project still faces fight from Hawaiian opponents

September 29, 2017

One of Hawaii's most divisive issues is centered on a largely barren, wintry mountain—its peak the highest point in the state—accessible via vehicles with four-wheel drive that can navigate a steep gravel road with sharp ...

Recommended for you

Martian ridge brings out rover's color talents

November 1, 2017

Color-discerning capabilities that NASA's Curiosity rover has been using on Mars since 2012 are proving particularly helpful on a mountainside ridge the rover is now climbing.

'Monster' planet discovery challenges formation theory

October 31, 2017

A giant planet, which should not exist according to planet formation theory, has been discovered around a distant star. The new research is presented in a paper recently accepted for publication in the journal Monthly Notices ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.