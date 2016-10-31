After 44 days, hearings end for giant telescope in Hawaii

March 3, 2017

Long-running hearings for whether a giant telescope can be built atop a Hawaii mountain have wrapped up.

State Department of Land and Natural Resources spokesman Dan Dennison says testimony ended Thursday after 71 people testified over 44 days on the Big Island.

The hearings officer will recommend whether the land board should grant a construction permit for the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea.

Testifiers included Native Hawaiians who believe the project will harm cultural practices and Native Hawaiians who believe it will provide educational opportunities.

The state says it spent $225,000 on the hearings.

This round of contested-case hearings is necessary after the state Supreme Court invalidated an earlier permit issued by the board.

Telescope officials plan to build in the Canary Islands if they can't build in Hawaii.

Explore further: Canary Islands selected as alternate giant telescope site

Related Stories

Opponents to take aim at giant telescope at Hawaii hearing

October 19, 2016

A $1.4 billion project to build one of the world's largest telescopes is up against intense protests by Native Hawaiians and others who say building it on the Big Island's Mauna Kea mountain will desecrate sacred land.

Hawaii Supreme Court voids telescope construction permit

December 3, 2015

A long-awaited Hawaii Supreme Court ruling Wednesday invalidating a construction permit for what would be one of the world's largest telescopes represents a major setback for the $1.4 billion project on a mountain astronomers ...

Recommended for you

Hubble showcases a remarkable galactic hybrid

March 3, 2017

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image showcases the remarkable galaxy UGC 12591. UGC 12591 sits somewhere between a lenticular and a spiral. It lies just under 400 million light-years away from us in the westernmost ...

Probing seven worlds with NASA's James Webb Space Telescope

March 2, 2017

With the discovery of seven earth-sized planets around the TRAPPIST-1 star 40 light years away, astronomers are looking to the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope to help us find out if any of these planets could possibly ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.