November 1, 2017
Image: Learning to spacewalk before heading to space
Credit: NASA/Josh Valcarcel

Using a system similar to an overhead bridge crane, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen is suspended over a mock-up of the International Space Station during a microgravity simulation in the Active Response Gravity Offload System (ARGOS) at NASA's Johnson Space Center on Oct 24, 2017.

Engineers and conducted testing in both light and darkness to mimic the 90 minute day-night cycle the astronauts experience in orbit. The crew's feedback will be used for future spacewalks.

