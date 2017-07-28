Image: Learning to spacewalk before heading to space

Credit: NASA/Josh Valcarcel Using a system similar to an overhead bridge crane, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen is suspended over a mock-up of the International Space Station during a microgravity simulation in the Active Response Gravity Offload System (ARGOS) at NASA's Johnson Space Center on Oct 24, 2017.

Engineers and astronauts conducted testing in both light and darkness to mimic the 90 minute day-night cycle the astronauts experience in orbit. The crew's feedback will be used for future spacewalks.

