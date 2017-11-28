Image: Release of the Dellingr CubeSat from the ISS

November 29, 2017
Image: Release of the Dellingr CubeSat from the ISS
Credit: Nanoracks/Larry Kepko

Dellingr, a shoebox-sized spacecraft built to show that CubeSat platforms could be cost-effective, reliable and capable of gathering highly robust science, was released from the International Space Station on Nov. 20, 2017. This image shows the release of Dellingr, which NASA specifically developed to provide high-quality science data on a small platform.

CubeSats were originally created by the California Polytechnic State University in 1999 for educational purposes and the university-class quickly gained popularity among universities interested in giving students hands-on experience building satellites.

In addition to their low cost, these tiny platforms intrigued scientists with their potential to fly swarms of these tiny craft around Earth or other solar system bodies to gather simultaneous, multi-point observations—an observing technique not financially feasible with larger, more traditional spacecraft.

Explore further: NASA begins checkout of Dellingr spacecraft designed to improve robustness of CubeSat platforms

Related Stories

Mini NASA satellite begins environmental testing

August 8, 2016

Construction of NASA's Dellingr CubeSat - a miniature satellite that provides a low-cost platform for missions - is complete, and the satellite has just left the lab for environmental testing. This is a key step after any ...

NASA Skunkworks team set to deliver newfangled 6U Cubesat

November 19, 2014

(Phys.org) —A NASA "skunkworks" team gave itself just one year to develop, test and integrate a newfangled CubeSat that could reliably and easily accommodate agency-class science investigations and technology demonstrations ...

CubeSat instruments to demonstrate NASA firsts

November 24, 2014

The Dellingr six-unit CubeSat, which is taking its developers just one year to design, build and integrate, won't be the only potentially groundbreaking capability for NASA. Its heliophysics payloads also are expected to ...

Recommended for you

MUSE probes uncharted depths of Hubble Ultra Deep Field

November 29, 2017

Astronomers using the MUSE instrument on ESO's Very Large Telescope in Chile have conducted the deepest spectroscopic survey ever. They focused on the Hubble Ultra Deep Field, measuring distances and properties of 1600 very ...

Faulty satellite? Robot geek squad is on the horizon

November 29, 2017

Hundreds of millions of dollars can go into the school bus-sized satellites that blast into orbit above Earth and provide services including broadband internet, broadcasting and military surveillance.

Why is massive star formation quenched in galaxy centers?

November 29, 2017

The current cosmological model to explain the universe, the "Big Bang" model, aims to describe all observable phenomena, including the evolution of galaxies from earliest times to the present day. One of the major problems ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.