Fossil that fills missing evolutionary link named after University of Chicago professors

November 17, 2017 by Louise Lerner
Fossil that fills missing evolutionary link named after UChicago professors
Jablonskipora kidwellae, the first known member of the modern bryozoans to grow up into a structure. Credit: Paul Taylor/London's Natural History Museum

Lurking in oceans, rivers and lakes around the world are tiny, ancient animals known to few people. Bryozoans, tiny marine creatures that live in colonies, are "living fossils"—their lineage goes back to the time when multi-celled life was a newfangled concept. But until now, scientists were missing evidence of one important breakthrough that helped the bryozoans survive 500 million years as the world changed around them.

Today, the diverse group of that dominate modern seas build a great range of structures, from fans to sheets to weird, brain-like blobs. But for the first 50 or 60 million years of their existence, they could only grow like blankets over whatever surface they happened upon.

Scientists recently announced the discovery of that missing evolutionary link—the first known member of the modern bryozoans to grow up into a structure. Called Jablonskipora kidwellae, it is named after UChicago geophysical scientists David Jablonski and Susan Kidwell.

Both are prominent scholars in their fields: Jablonski in origins, extinctions and other forces shaping biodiversity across time and space in marine invertebrates; Kidwell in the study of how fossils are preserved and the reliability of paleobiologic data, especially for detecting recent, human-driven changes to ecosystems. They also happen to be married.

"We were absolutely thrilled. What a treat and an honor, to have this little guy named after us," said Jablonski, the William R. Kenan Jr. Distinguished Service Professor of Geophysical Sciences.

"I never expected to have a fossil named after me," said Kidwell, the William Rainey Harper Professor in Geophysical Sciences, "and here it's one that is an evolutionary breakthrough. We're still smiling about it."

Jablonskipora kidwellae lived about 105 million years ago, latching on to rocks and other hard surfaces in shallow seas—a bit like corals, though they're not related. The fossils came from southwest England, along cliffs near Devon, originally collected in 1903 and analyzed by co-discoverers Paul Taylor and Silviu Martha from London's Natural History Museum.

Fossil that fills missing evolutionary link named after UChicago professors
University of Chicago Profs. Susan Kidwell and David Jablonski with the Jablonskipora kidwellae fossil, a tiny marine creature named after them. Credit: Jean Lachat/University of Chicago

Bryozoans never figured out a symbiotic partnership with photosynthetic bacteria, as coral did, so their evolution took a different turn. Each one in a colony is genetically identical, but they have specialized roles, like ants or bees. Their shelly apartment complexes house thousands of the creatures, which have soft bodies with tiny tentacles to catch nutrients.

Growing upright was an evolutionary hack for Jablonskipora kidwellae, the two professors said: building bigger colonies extending upward from just a tiny attachment site was a good evolutionary move, allowing it to tap the water flowing above the sea floor—both for food and to scatter its offspring further. "This is a huge competitive advantage for them," Jablonski said, "but it required some evolutionary organization to create a vertical structure." Kidwell added: "This is the next level of cooperation among these individuals within the colony."

They expressed a fondness for the creature, which they said was, like other bryozoans, "small and slow, but fierce." Bryozoan fossils are sometimes found having bulldozed right over neighboring colonies in an intense battle for growing space. In a manner of speaking: this all would have taken place in extremely slow motion.

"They're pretty fabulous little animals," Kidwell said.

Jablonski and Kidwell have been friends with Taylor, one of the discoverers, since they spent summers on various research at the London Natural History Museum in the 1980s, but they said his news took them both completely by surprise. Jablonski had previously co-authored one paper with Taylor; Kidwell is currently collaborating with him on a study of bryozoan skeletal debris in modern sediments from the Channel Islands off Los Angeles.

It is the second honor of the year for both Kidwell and Jablonski: In April she received the Moore Medal from the Society for Sedimentary Geology, and in October he received the Paleontological Society Medal, that society's highest honor.

Jablonski had one previous species named after him—a tiny clam—but Jablonskiporawill now be a genus in addition to a species.

Explore further: Study: How to avoid becoming a fossil

More information: Silviu O. Martha et al, The oldest erect cheilostome bryozoan: Jablonskipora gen. nov. from the upper Albian of south-west England, Papers in Palaeontology (2017). DOI: 10.1002/spp2.1097

Related Stories

Study: How to avoid becoming a fossil

April 13, 2006

The best way to avoid becoming a fossil is to be small and live in deep, tropical waters. So say four paleontologists who have published a detailed, global study of clam preservation. Their work is intended to enhance evolutionary ...

Unknown animals nearly invisible but yet there

March 22, 2011

Bryozoans (moss animals) are a group of aquatic invertebrates that are found in great variety throughout the world, with well over 100 species in Sweden alone. Yet little is known about them. Researchers at the University ...

Mass extinctions reset the long-term pace of evolution

July 2, 2012

A new study indicates that mass extinctions affect the pace of evolution, not just in the immediate aftermath of catastrophe, but for millions of years to follow. The study's authors, University of Chicago's Andrew Z. Krug ...

Bridge species drive tropical engine of biodiversity

June 10, 2013

Although scientists have known since the middle of the 19th century that the tropics are teeming with species while the poles harbor relatively few, the origin of the most dramatic and pervasive biodiversity on Earth has ...

Recommended for you

Chance discovery of forgotten 1960s 'preprint' experiment

November 16, 2017

For years, scientists have complained that it can take months or even years for a scientific discovery to be published, because of the slowness of peer review. To cut through this problem, researchers in physics and mathematics ...

Have scientists found a secret chord for happy songs?

November 15, 2017

In the BBC radio comedy show I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, panellists are sometimes asked to sing "one song to the tune of another". Hilarious results ensue when the words of one song fit the rhythm and metre of the other but ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.