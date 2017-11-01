EU pushes cut in car emissions, boost for electric vehicles

November 8, 2017
car
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The European Commission wants to reduce car-generated EU carbon dioxide emissions by 30 percent by 2030, and boost electric car use by making them cheaper and easier to charge.

The commission proposal released Wednesday stops short of quotas on , and is more modest than goals already set out by some EU members.

But commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic insisted that the plan is the most "realistic" compromise between Europe's ambitions to blaze trails on clean energy and the costs to European car makers to overhaul workforces and production.

The plan includes investment incentives and an expansion and standardization of charging stations Europe-wide. Sefcovic said carmakers promised to make low-emission vehicles more affordable "soon."

The proposal is part of EU efforts to meet commitments under the Paris climate accord.

Explore further: EU Commission calls for 'Airbus of batteries'

Related Stories

EU Commission calls for 'Airbus of batteries'

September 18, 2017

Europe must produce its own batteries for electric cars to avoid crashing out of the race with the United States and China, a senior member of the European Commission warned Monday.

Carmakers join forces in Europe to make electrics widespread

November 3, 2017

A group of major automakers plans to open hundreds of fast-charging stations for electric cars in Europe in coming years and use a common plug technology in what they hope will be a big step toward mass acceptance of battery-powered ...

US mayors bypass Trump to back Paris climate goals

June 27, 2017

President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord has triggered a bipartisan push from US mayors to stick to the emissions cuts Washington had pledged to hit, the mayor of Atlanta said Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Researcher sees huge carbon sink in soil minerals

November 8, 2017

A Washington State University researcher has discovered that vast amounts of carbon can be stored by soil minerals more than a foot below the surface. The finding could help offset the rising greenhouse-gas emissions helping ...

Study bolsters theory of heat source under Antarctica

November 8, 2017

A new NASA study adds evidence that a geothermal heat source called a mantle plume lies deep below Antarctica's Marie Byrd Land, explaining some of the melting that creates lakes and rivers under the ice sheet. Although the ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Eikka
not rated yet 20 minutes ago
The 2020 CO2 emission limits are already unattainable in practice, without cheating that is, so 30% less is just pure fantasy.

The main issue isn't how much CO2 a car puts out of its tailpipe, but where that carbon comes from. Rather than punish consumers for the carmakers not being able to do the impossible, why not invest in means to make clean synthetic fuels to replace fossil carbon?

The techology already exists, power to gas and power to liquid processes do work, and they can consume all the wind and solar power you ever want to build - the issue is slow adoption and low volumes leading to high prices, because the auto industry is being forced to go electric by these impossible CO2 demands.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.