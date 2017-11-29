Deducing the properties of a new form of diamond

November 30, 2017

Earlier this year, amorphous diamond was synthesized for the first time using a technique involving high pressures, moderately high temperatures and a tiny amount of glassy carbon as starting material. A father-son team at Clemson University has now successfully calculated a number of basic physical properties for this new substance, including elastic constants and related quantities. The results are reported this week in Applied Physics Letters.

Diamond is a form of pure in which the atoms are arranged in a crystal lattice, with each carbon atom surrounded by four other carbons at the corners of a tetrahedron. The carbon-carbon bonds in diamond are known as sp3 bonds. The orderly arrangement of tetrahedral structures which repeats over long distances in a diamond crystal produces a hard material with high temperature stability. Diamond is thus both a valuable gemstone and a material with a variety of technological uses.

Amorphous carbon, on the other hand, has varying fractions of sp3-bonded carbon in a disordered, or amorphous, matrix. The amorphous structure produces very desirable mechanical properties. The amount of sp3 bonding in is not as high as in pure diamond. A fraction of the carbon-carbon bonds are of sp2-type, found in other carbon forms such as graphite.

Sp3-bonded amorphous silicon and germanium have been known for many years and are widely used in photovoltaics, thin film sensors and transistors, and other high-tech applications. It is of great interest, then, to find ways to make amorphous diamond that retains a high fraction of sp3 bonds. While the work reported earlier this year did just that, samples are not yet widely available for testing. Preliminary tests did show that these amorphous are quite dense, optically transparent and strong.

The father-son team of Arthur and John Ballato have stepped into this knowledge gap to calculate some not-yet-measured physical properties for this new form of diamond. "We employed a modeling approach by which one can use the properties of crystalline diamond to deduce the properties of the glassy diamond analog," said Ballato. "In this work, we inferred the elastic properties of this new phase of diamond from measured properties of crystalline diamond."

The procedure they employed involves a computer model of a crystal that is computationally homogenized to create an amorphous version of the substance. The model of the crystal uses simple, classical physics and describes the as springs. The homogenization method employed is known as the Voigt-Reuss-Hill (VRH) technique.

Using this approach, the Ballatos computed a number of important bulk properties, including Young's modulus, Poisson's ratio and other elastic constants for the substance. They used the VRH homogenization approach in previous work to study glassy sapphire and materials of interest for use in high power lasers. The VRH method is simpler and more straightforward than sophisticated quantum mechanical methods that are also available, but the properties calculated in this work can serve as a baseline, both for more sophisticated, but expensive modeling, as well as for future experimental measurements.

Explore further: Amorphous diamond synthesized

More information: J. Ballato et al, Deduced elasticity of sp3-bonded amorphous diamond, Applied Physics Letters (2017). DOI: 10.1063/1.5005822

Related Stories

Amorphous diamond synthesized

August 31, 2017

A team of Carnegie high-pressure physicists have created a form of carbon that's hard as diamond, but amorphous, meaning it lacks the large-scale structural repetition of a diamond's crystalline structure. Their findings ...

New form of superhard carbon observed

October 11, 2011

An amorphous diamond – one that lacks the crystalline structure of diamond, but is every bit as hard – has been created by a Stanford-led team of researchers.

How fullerite becomes harder than diamond

March 21, 2017

Physicists have simulated the structure of a new material based on fullerite and single crystal diamond to show how this material can obtain ultrahigh hardness. This discovery offers potential conditions for obtaining ultrahard ...

Enhancing the quantum sensing capabilities of diamond

November 22, 2017

Researchers have discovered that dense ensembles of quantum spins can be created in diamond with high resolution using an electron microscopes, paving the way for enhanced sensors and resources for quantum technologies.

Recommended for you

Deducing the properties of a new form of diamond

November 30, 2017

Earlier this year, amorphous diamond was synthesized for the first time using a technique involving high pressures, moderately high temperatures and a tiny amount of glassy carbon as starting material. A father-son team at ...

Negative piezoelectric effect is not so rare after all

November 30, 2017

(Phys.org)—The piezoelectric effect, which causes a material to expand along the direction of an applied electric field, is common in many materials and used in a variety of technologies, from medical ultrasound to vibration-powered ...

Butterfly emerges from quantum simulation

November 30, 2017

Quantum simulators, which are special-purpose quantum computers, will help researchers identify materials with new and useful properties. This enticing future has just taken a step forward thanks to a collaboration between ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.