Bipartisan group of lawmakers targets 'revenge porn' online

November 28, 2017 by Juliet Linderman

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is intent on combating online sexual exploitation as allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior continue to stack up against prominent members of Congress.

The bill, sponsored by Sens. Kamala Harris, Richard Burr and Amy Klobuchar along with Rep. Jackie Speier, would establish federal criminal liability for people who share private, sexually explicit imagines without permission.

The bill comes amid increasing pressure on lawmakers to take a hard line against and harassment, and less than a week after a nude photograph of Rep. Joe Barton was leaked on social media, prompting an apology from the .

Texas law prohibits posting explicit material of someone without permission.

Explore further: Pornography exposure at a young age can lead to early sexual behaviour

Related Stories

Reddit cracks down on posting nude pics

February 24, 2015

(AP)—Social-networking and news site Reddit says it will remove photos, videos and links with explicit content if the person in the image hasn't given permission for it to be posted.

Recommended for you

Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Siemens working on hybrid plane

November 28, 2017

Airbus, Siemens and Rolls-Royce are teaming up to develop a hybrid passenger plane that would use a single electric turbofan along with three conventional jet engines running on aviation fuel.

Artificial muscles give soft robots superpowers

November 27, 2017

Soft robotics has made leaps and bounds over the last decade as researchers around the world have experimented with different materials and designs to allow once rigid, jerky machines to bend and flex in ways that mimic and ...

Old, meet new: Drones, high-tech camera revamp archaeology

November 24, 2017

Scanning an empty field that once housed a Shaker village in New Hampshire, Jesse Casana had come in search of the foundations of stone buildings, long-forgotten roadways and other remnants of this community dating to the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.