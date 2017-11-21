Army scientist studies thunderstorms to improve battlefield missions

November 22, 2017

An Army scientist working at the Army Research Laboratory has discovered a new pattern in the evolution of thunderstorms that can be used to better predict how weather and the environment will affect Army assets such as unmanned aerial systems on the battlefield.

Dr. Xiping Zeng, ARL meteorologist, recently presented his research at the 2017 NASA Precipitation Measurement Meeting, where he discussed how research is vital to the military and how two that develop during these storms need to be better predicted and closely monitored: downdrafts and super-cooled raindrops.

Strong downdrafts can lead to strong surface gusts, and super-cooled rain drops, which remain liquid with a temperature below zero degrees Celsius, freeze immediately after colliding with aircrafts.

"These two factors are disastrous to UAS, as they cause them to fall to the ground," Zeng said.

"However, no current model accurately predicts this because we have so little information on them. This research has revealed a coupling of the two factors, providing a basis to understand and improve impact predictions."

Zeng's research has revealed a new pattern of down and updraft alternation and further found the pattern reduces the chance of super-cooled drops.

This new discovery provides a basis to understand and further predict the two factors.

According to Zeng, prediction in the battlefield environment is a challenge in the era of high technology (e.g., UAS) and ARL researchers work to improve numerical weather prediction for such environments.

Zeng will further observe and model the downdrafts in thunderstorms and then develop an algorithm to better represent them in ARL's NWP models and provide them to the NWP community at large.

He hopes that the improved algorithm will be able to effectively predict surface gusts and super-cooled rain drops more accurately for UAS in adverse weather with thunderstorms.

Zeng's research develops situational understanding by providing an opportunity to improve forecasting for the Army through better remote sensing rather than deploying additional in-situ sensors in areas of interest.

Explore further: Size matters: NASA measures raindrop sizes from space to understand storms

Related Stories

Figuring out how fast Greenland is melting

July 5, 2017

A new analysis of Greenland's past temperatures will help scientists figure out how fast the island's vast ice sheet is melting, according to a new report from University of Arizona atmospheric scientists.

Study finds support for new forms of liquid water

April 4, 2017

Putting water in a (really) tight spot and cranking up the pressure could reveal new sides of its already mercurial personality, says a new international study co-authored by chemists at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Global climate prediction system models tested

September 18, 2012

(Phys.org)—A new study has found that climate-prediction models are good at predicting long-term climate patterns on a global scale but lose their edge when applied to time frames shorter than three decades and on sub-continental ...

Recommended for you

Scientists dispute missing dryland forests

November 21, 2017

Scientists are disputing the possibility that a significant portion of the world's forests have been missed in an earlier accounting of ecological diversity.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.