Video: How Silly Putty is like bone

October 31, 2017

Geoffrey Tanner, assistant professor-in-residence of physiology and neurobiology, explains to a class how silly putty is like bone.

Both substances share a property called viscoelasticity, which means their vary, based on how fast a force is applied on them.

Credit: University of Connecticut

