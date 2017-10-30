Video: How Silly Putty is like bone

Geoffrey Tanner, assistant professor-in-residence of physiology and neurobiology, explains to a class how silly putty is like bone.
Both substances share a property called viscoelasticity, which means their physical characteristics vary, based on how fast a force is applied on them.
Explore further: State of the art sensors made from graphene and children's toy silly putty
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.