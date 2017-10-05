Vets nurse sick bobcat, return it to park where it's needed

October 7, 2017 by Russ Bynum

A few minutes before they opened the pet carrier on a sandy trail near the beach, the veterinarians heard a piercing growl from inside the cage. Their patient was ready to go home.

"He's definitely still wild," Dr. Meredith Persky remarked.

A firm tap on the back of the carrier was all it took Friday for the 15-pound (6.8-kilogram) bobcat to bolt down the trail and vanish among the palmetto fronds on Jekyll Island, where park staffers had made extra efforts to save one of the island's rarest predators after hikers found the lying paralyzed nearly two weeks earlier.

Located off the Georgia coast about 70 miles (112 kilometers) south of Savannah, Jekyll Island is a state park that's teeming with deer and other wildlife thanks to a state law that keeps two-thirds of the island undeveloped. But it's home to few predators, mostly alligators and rattlesnakes.

Bobcats, while common elsewhere in Georgia, hadn't been seen on Jekyll Island in about a century until 2014, when a remote camera used to monitor wildlife on the island captured an image of an adult male. Two years later, the cameras photographed another adult bobcat, this time a female, with two kittens.

It was one of the younger cats, estimated to be roughly 1 1/2 years old now, that hikers found in late September lying in the sand and unable to move its rear legs, said Joseph Colbert III, Jekyll Island's wildlife manager. That was the first time anybody had seen one of the bobcats up close.

Colbert said he knew immediately the wild cat had to be very sick. Bobcats are elusive animals that tend to avoid humans whenever possible.

"The bobcat is one of the rarest animals we have on the island," Colbert said of the decision to try to save the animal. "They're a natural predator, and every ecological system needs ."

The paralyzed bobcat was wrapped in towels, sedated and driven to the Jacksonville Zoo, where Persky works in neighboring Florida. The cat had no injuries to explain its condition, she said, but vets removed dozens of ticks from behind its ears to the spaces between its toes.

The bobcat rebounded in a few days. Persky said vets concluded the paralysis was likely caused by a toxin secreted by the ticks.

"It's a rare thing, and very rare in cats," Persky said.

Jekyll Island staffers will be keeping tabs on the bobcat—in part to monitor its recovery, but also to learn more about where it goes on the island. The cat was released wearing a collar fitted with a GPS tracker that Colbert said will provide daily updates on its position. He said the tracker's battery should last eight months to a year.

Explore further: Cat eradication to help threatened Christmas Island wildlife

Related Stories

Ollie the bobcat gives US zoo the slip

February 1, 2017

A dash for freedom by an elusive feline from Washington's National Zoo triggered a three-day cat hunt in the nation's capital—and an online sensation—until the search was called off Wednesday, and Ollie the bobcat was ...

Bevy of bobcats: Thriving animals poised as next urban pest

May 22, 2017

As someone who has studied bobcats for almost four decades, wildlife ecologist John Litvaitis remembers many times returning from the field without spotting a single one of these solitary and shy creatures that often hunt ...

Recommended for you

Study: Great white sharks are swimming farther and deeper

October 7, 2017

The movements of great white sharks in the Pacific and Indian oceans have long been the subject of academic study, but new research is just starting to shed light on the behavior of their Atlantic Ocean counterparts.

Deer prefer native plants leaving lasting damage on forests

October 6, 2017

When rampant white-tailed deer graze in forests, they prefer to eat native plants over certain unpalatable invasive plants, such as garlic mustard and Japanese stiltgrass. These eating habits lower native plant diversity ...

Bacteria can spread antibiotic resistance through soil

October 6, 2017

When most people think about bacterial antibiotic resistance, they think about it occurring in bacteria found in people or animals. But the environment surrounding us is a huge bacterial reservoir, and antibiotic resistance ...

Researchers map human genome in 4-D as it folds

October 6, 2017

A multi-institutional team spanning Baylor College of Medicine, Rice University, Stanford University and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard has created the first high-resolution 4-D map of genome folding, tracking an ...

Rare songbird may never have existed

October 5, 2017

One of the world's most elusive species of songbird may be so hard to spot because it never existed in the first place, according to new research from the University of Aberdeen.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.