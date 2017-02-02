Ollie the bobcat gives US zoo the slip

February 1, 2017
This image released by the Smithsonian National Zoo in 2013 shows a female bobcat named Ollie
This image released by the Smithsonian National Zoo in 2013 shows a female bobcat named Ollie

A dash for freedom by an elusive feline from Washington's National Zoo triggered a three-day cat hunt in the nation's capital—and an online sensation—until the search was called off Wednesday, and Ollie the bobcat was declared free.

The seven year-old, 25-pound (12-kilogram) female went missing early Monday from her enclosure, apparently after slipping through a hole in the fencing.

Ollie's escape sent a team of zookeepers, and animal rescue workers on her trail, as they took in reports of Ollie sightings—real or imagined—across the city.

A dozen schools near the zoo kept students indoors during recess periods just in case—and social media had a field day, with dozens of memes featuring the runaway cat going viral.

Since bobcats are not aggressive towards humans, and Ollie is not considered to pose a threat, zoo authorities decided to suspend the hunt in the name of common sense.

"I don't mean to be pessimistic at all but, we're looking for a cat who could literally be sitting in a tree right next to us," Craig Saffoe, curator of great cats at the zoo, was quoted as saying by The Washington Post.

The gray-furred, short-tailed feline is assumed to have found a happy new home in nearby Rock Creek Park, a large area of heavily-wooded parkland that cuts through the US capital—replete with rodents, birds and other bobcat delicacies.

Explore further: Japan zoo recovers missing red panda after frantic search

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Protein chaperone takes its job seriously

February 2, 2017

For proteins, this would be the equivalent of the red-carpet treatment: each protein belonging to the complex machinery of ribosomes—components of the cell that produce proteins—has its own chaperone to guide it to the ...

Fish found to communicate with one another using urine

February 2, 2017

(Phys.org)—A trio of researchers with the University of Bern in Switzerland has found that at least one species of fish communicates with others of its kind using chemicals in its urine. In their paper published in the ...

Researchers engineer new thyroid cells

February 2, 2017

Researchers have discovered a new efficient way to generate thyroid cells, known as thyrocytes, using genetically modified embryonic stem cells.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Jeffhans1
not rated yet Feb 01, 2017
She was found on Zoo property again. Probably had been off it for most of the time, but she is secure and other than a cut on the left front paw, she is doing fine.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.