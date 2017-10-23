Paris city bikes go electric

October 25, 2017
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (L), who is on an crusade to clean up the city's air, aims to lure more Parisians into the saddle
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (L), who is on an crusade to clean up the city's air, aims to lure more Parisians into the saddle

Ten years after Paris launched the wildly popular Velib bicycle-sharing scheme, the grey two-wheelers that have spawned imitators worldwide are getting a makeover.

On Wednesday, the City of Paris unveiled two new, colourful models that will replace the existing, 20,000-strong Velib fleet from January, 30 percent of which will be electric.

The frames of the bicycles are still grey but the manual model comes with an apple-green basket and chainguard. On the electric versions, which have a maximum speed of 25 km/hour and a range of 50 kilometres (30 miles), those parts are turquoise blue.

By including in the scheme Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who is on an crusade to clean up the city's air, aims to lure more Parisians into the saddle.

On Wednesday, she took a spin on one and declared it "lighter, more agreeable and more useful in making the a mode of transport that is used much more widely than today".

The new system is also designed to alleviate chronic shortages of Velib parking spots by allowing bicycles to be parked in tops-and-tails fashion when stations are full.

The tender to operate it won by Franco-Spanish consortium Smovengo, which beat out the existing French operator JCDecaux.

The changes come as a raft of Chinese-inspired privately-owned, bike-sharing schemes begin popping up around Paris. They differ from Velib in that cyclists can park their wheels anywhere.

Explore further: Madrid offers electric bicycle-share from May

Related Stories

Paris revs up for electric car rentals

December 5, 2011

Four years after transforming Paris's two-wheeled transport habits with an easy-to-rent bicycle system, officials on Monday launched a similar project for the electric car.

Recommended for you

'Scars' left by icebergs record West Antarctic ice retreat

October 25, 2017

Thousands of marks on the Antarctic seafloor, caused by icebergs which broke free from glaciers more than ten thousand years ago, show how part of the Antarctic Ice Sheet retreated rapidly at the end of the last ice age as ...

Nitrous oxide emissions may get worse as climate warms

October 24, 2017

New research from the University of Minnesota, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shows nitrous oxide emissions, a greenhouse gas, may get worse as the climate warms. While not as prevalent in ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.