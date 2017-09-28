NASA sees Tropical Depression 16 develop in southwestern Caribbean Sea

October 4, 2017
NASA sees Tropical Depression 16 develop in southwestern Caribbean Sea
An infrared view of Tropical Depression 16 was taken from the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite on Oct. 4 at 3:10 a.m. EST (0710 UTC) showing strong storms around the center of circulation where cloud top temperatures were as cold as (yellow) minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 degrees Celsius). Credit: NASA/NRL

Infrared imagery from NASA's Terra and Aqua satellites showed powerful thunderstorms around the center of Tropical Depression 16 as it developed early on Oct. 4 in the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

On Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. EDT, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) noted a Tropical Storm Warning for Sandy Bay Sirpi, Nicaragua to Punta Castilla, Honduras.

An infrared view of Tropical Depression 16 was taken from the MODIS or Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite on Oct. 4 at 3:10 a.m. EST (0710 UTC). The infrared image showed some strong storms around the center of circulation where cloud top temperatures were as cold as (yellow) minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 degrees Celsius), indicating strong thunderstorms with potential for heavy rainfall.

The Atmospheric Infrared Sounder or AIRS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite analyzed TD16 a minute later and infrared temperature data validated the MODIS findings.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), the NHC made the official announcement that the area of low pressure had become the Atlantic Ocean basin's newest tropical cyclone. At that time, the center of Tropical Depression Sixteen (TD16) was located near 12.2 degrees north latitude and 81.9 degrees west longitude. That's about 25 miles (40 km) south-southwest of San Andres Island, and about 210 miles (340 km) south-southeast of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Nicaragua/Honduras border.

NASA sees Tropical Depression 16 develop in southwestern Caribbean Sea
This false-colored infrared image from the AIRS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite showed very cold cloud top temperatures (purple) within Tropical Depression 16 on Oct. 4 at 3:11 a.m. EDT (0711 UTC). Credit: NASA JPL/Ed Olsen

The depression was moving toward the northwest near 7 mph (11 kph) and the NHC said this motion is expected to continue today. On the forecast track, the depression should be nearing the coast of Nicaragua early Thursday, move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras late Thursday, and emerge into the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 millibars. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 kph) with higher gusts.

TD16 is forecast to be a big rainmaker for parts of Nicaragua. The NHC said "Rainfall amounts of 15 to 20 inches are expected across portions of Nicaragua, with isolated maximum amounts of 30 inches possible. Across Costa Rica and Panama, 5 to 10 inches of rain are expected, with isolated maximum totals of around 20 inches possible. Across Honduras, rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 8 inches are expected. This rainfall could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides."

The depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today (Oct. 4) or tonight.

Explore further: NASA catches Tropical Depression Pilar hugging and soaking Mexico's coast

Related Stories

NASA gets infrared look at Tropical Depression 21W

September 12, 2017

NASA's Aqua satellite measured cloud top temperatures in newly formed Tropical Depression 21W in the South China Sea and found a large area of strong thunderstorms around the center of circulation.

Recommended for you

Too little is known about wildfire smoke

October 4, 2017

How do fire-suppression chemicals and pesticides affect wildfire smoke and the health of those who breathe it? UC Davis graduate students discovered that this question cannot be answered based on current scientific evidence ...

Ammonia emissions unlikely to be causing extreme China haze

October 4, 2017

As China struggles to find ways to remedy the noxious haze that lingers over Beijing and other cities in the winter, researchers from Georgia Institute of Technology have cast serious doubt on one proposed cause: high levels ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.