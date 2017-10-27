US museum debuts first 3-D holograms of Holocaust survivors

October 28, 2017

Seated onstage at a museum near Chicago, Adina Sella talks about her life as a Holocaust survivor.

A group of young school kids is entranced—all the more so because Sella is not actually there.

Her likeness is being beamed in the form of an interactive and moving , part of a first-of-its-kind exhibition debuting this weekend at the Illinois Holocaust Museum, which aims to preserve accounts of a fast-disappearing generation.

"She has their undivided attention," teacher Samantha O'Neill of Chicago's Northside Catholic Academy said.

"It really does look like she is sitting on the stage in front of you."

The exhibit uses voice-recognition technology and machine learning to let visitors ask questions about survivors' World War II ordeals and hear answers that grow more relevant with time, as the technology learns.

Thirteen Holocaust survivors, most living in the United States, but also from Canada, Israel and Britain, were recorded for the exhibit.

They answered thousands of questions, each sitting for about a week of high-definition video recording.

"It prepares us for the day when our survivors will not be here," the museum's chief executive Susan Abrams said.

The Nazis murdered some six million Jews, and millions of other people, in the Holocaust. As survivors age, organizations are grappling with the dilemma of how to preserve their stories.

Famed movie director Steven Spielberg in 1994 established a foundation that video recorded 55,000 testimonies of Holocaust survivors and witnesses.

His organization eventually became the Shoah Foundation, a part of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. And it is that group that teamed up with the Illinois museum to create the holograms.

Realistic interaction

The project took nearly three years. Survivors were seated in the middle of a half dome studio filled with high-definition cameras and lights to capture them from multiple angles.

The finished product makes its world premiere Sunday, and offers a real-time conversation with the likeness of a survivor. Early tests of the $5 million exhibit have been encouraging, Abrams said.

"Audiences feel even more comfortable asking their questions to the hologram, because they're not worried that they're going to hurt somebody's feelings or make them upset. And so, this has really been a powerful tool," she said.

In the museum's auditorium before Sunday's debut, dozens of elementary school children listened as Sella sat onstage in a red chair. The occasional sputter of her projected image was a reminder that she was not really there.

"How old are you now?" one child asked.

A museum facilitator repeated the question into a microphone, and the technology powering the hologram offered a corresponding answer, recorded in such a way that it would remain relevant forever.

"I was born December 1st, 1935, and so please figure out," Sella answered with a heavy accent.

The children quickly did the math and realized she was 81.

'Experienced globally'

The museum, as with other institutions dedicated to the Holocaust, still holds regular in-person talks with survivors—a group known as its "Speakers' Bureau."

One of the leaders of that group is Aaron Elster, who also was one of the first to sit through the hologram recording process.

"Most of us are concerned that within a short period of time when we're gone, what happens," Elster said.

Would survivors become a historical footnote, "or are we still alive, in essence, to tell people what happened?"

"We feel it's really important. We want our families to be remembered," he added.

The museum plans to eventually license the hologram project to other institutions, so they can also create exhibitions.

"We want this to be experienced globally," Abrams said.

The institution emphasized that the holograms are merely a part of its exhibition entitled "Take a Stand Center."

Geared toward , there are also touchscreen panels featuring historical and contemporary inspirational figures, among them Nelson Mandela of South Africa and teen activist Malala Yousafzai of Pakistan.

Explore further: Exhibit allows virtual 'interviews' with Holocaust survivors

Related Stories

US Holocaust museum to put records online

May 3, 2011

The US Holocaust museum has teamed up with Internet genealogy site Ancestry.com to provide online information about those who were persecuted by the Nazis, the museum said.

Study reveals an elevated cancer risk in Holocaust survivors

July 10, 2017

A new study indicates that survivors of the Holocaust have experienced a small but consistent increase in the risk of developing cancer. Published early online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, ...

Psychological pain of Holocaust still haunts survivors

September 20, 2010

Holocaust survivors show remarkable resilience in their day-to-day lives, but they still manifest the pain of their traumatic past in the form of various psychiatric symptoms, according to an analysis of 44 years of global ...

Recommended for you

Passive solar windows heat up in cold weather

October 24, 2017

Researchers have developed a way to transform ordinary windows into solar-powered heaters that use the sun's energy to increase the window temperature by up to 8 K (nearly 15 °F) in cold weather. The researchers expect that ...

Scientists write 'traps' for light with tiny ink droplets

October 23, 2017

A microscopic 'pen' that is able to write structures small enough to trap and harness light using a commercially available printing technique could be used for sensing, biotechnology, lasers, and studying the interaction ...

When words, structured data are placed on single canvas

October 22, 2017

If "ugh" is your favorite word to describe entering, amending and correcting data on the rows and columns on spreadsheets you are not alone. Coda, a new name in the document business, feels it's time for a change. This is ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.