Leopard caught after 36 hours on prowl in India factory

October 6, 2017
The big cat was spotted on Thursday on CCTV by guards at Maruti Suzuki's manufacturing plant in the town of Manesar, just 24 mil
The big cat was spotted on Thursday on CCTV by guards at Maruti Suzuki's manufacturing plant in the town of Manesar, just 24 miles from the capital New Delhi

A leopard on the loose inside India's largest car factory was caught and tranquilised Friday after sparking a frantic 36-hour search by 200 police and wildlife officials.

The big cat was spotted on Thursday on CCTV by guards at Maruti Suzuki's in the town of Manesar, just 24 miles from the capital New Delhi.

After workers were evacuated from the plant, which churns out nearly a million vehicles a year, police kicked off an hours-long operation to catch the animal, even using live goats and to lure it out of hiding.

But the leopard was unmoved and remained out of sight until it returned to the same location where it was first spotted.

"The wildlife team was successful in tranquilising the leopard late afternoon," said Ashok Bakshi, the police deputy commissioner of Manesar.

"The animal has been removed from the factory and after will be released in the wild," he told AFP.

"No one was injured in the operation and area has been declared safe."

Deadly conflict between humans and animals has increased in recent years in India largely due to shrinking forest habitats and urban expansion.

India's environment ministry said in August that 1,144 people were killed between April 2014 and May 2017 by wild animals—an average of more than one a day.

There are an estimated 12,000-14,000 leopards in India, which are frequently killed when they stray into villages. Officials say one is killed on average every day.

In January a leopard was beaten to death by a mob outside Gurgaon, a satellite city outside Delhi, after it attacked and injured eight people.

Last year a leopard injured three children after wandering into a school in Bangalore in India's south. Local schools went into lockdown for days until the was located and tranquilised.

Explore further: Leopards lose habitat to humans in India

Related Stories

India leopards at risk of decimation, study finds

September 28, 2012

India's leopard population is at risk of being decimated as a result of rampant poaching fuelled by a thriving black market for its skins, a study by animal conservationists said on Friday.

Human-wildlife conflict in India: 1 human killed every day

August 1, 2017

A deadly conflict is underway between India's growing masses and its wildlife, confined to ever-shrinking forests and grasslands, with data showing that about one person has been killed every day for the past three years ...

Recommended for you

Bacteria can spread antibiotic resistance through soil

October 6, 2017

When most people think about bacterial antibiotic resistance, they think about it occurring in bacteria found in people or animals. But the environment surrounding us is a huge bacterial reservoir, and antibiotic resistance ...

Researchers map human genome in 4-D as it folds

October 6, 2017

A multi-institutional team spanning Baylor College of Medicine, Rice University, Stanford University and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard has created the first high-resolution 4-D map of genome folding, tracking an ...

Rare songbird may never have existed

October 5, 2017

One of the world's most elusive species of songbird may be so hard to spot because it never existed in the first place, according to new research from the University of Aberdeen.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

rderkis
not rated yet 1 hour ago
We can't even imagine feeling unsafe in our own yards , for fear of being eaten.
Kill them all and if it makes you feel better eat them, like they would eat us.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.