Study shows removing invasive plants can increase biodiversity in stream waters

October 11, 2017
Study shows removing invasive plants can increase biodiversity in stream waters
Restored riparian forest along a headwater stream post removal of the invasive shrub Lonicera maackii (Amur honeysuckle). Riparian removalof the invasive shrub was linked to increased macroinvertebrate abundance and a functional shift in the macroinvertebrate community compared to a streamreach invaded. Credit: Rachel E. McNeish

Restoration projects to remove invasive plants can make a positive impact on native plant species. But a new study featured in the journal Invasive Plant Science and Management shows restoration has an additional benefit. Removal of invasive species growing alongside a stream or river can also improve the biodiversity of aquatic organisms.

Researchers conducted a study to explore whether removal of invasive Amur honeysuckle shrubs growing alongside a headwater stream in an Ohio forest would influence the diversity of insects, snails, worms and other aquatic macroinvertebrates living in the stream.

A 160-meter stretch of the honeysuckle was removed, which greatly improved the availability of light along the stream and changed the quality of organic matter. Scientists sampled the stream monthly for more than three years. They discovered that removing Amur honeysuckle had a substantial positive impact on the density, richness and diversity of the macroinvertebrates in the stream.

"It is clear that removing can have a bottom-up impact on adjacent aquatic ecosystems, even when only a small section of the stream is restored," says Rachel McNeish, lead author and a post-doctoral fellow at Loyola University Chicago. "Land managers now have an important new impetus for management."

Full text of the article "Removal of the Invasive Shrub, Lonicera maackii (Amur Honeysuckle),from a Headwater Stream Riparian Zone Shifts Taxonomic and Functional Composition of the Aquatic Biota" is available in Volume 10, Issue 3 of the journal Invasive Plant Science and Management.

Explore further: Stopping the invasive Amur honeysuckle

More information: Rachel E. McNeish et al, Removal of the Invasive Shrub, Lonicera maackii (Amur Honeysuckle), from a Headwater Stream Riparian Zone Shifts Taxonomic and Functional Composition of the Aquatic Biota, Invasive Plant Science and Management (2017). DOI: 10.1017/inp.2017.22

Related Stories

Stopping the invasive Amur honeysuckle

November 1, 2012

(Phys.org)—As leaves drop in autumn, it's not only a good time to enjoy the reds, yellows and oranges drifting from the trees—it's also a good time to kill honeysuckle.

Deer prefer native plants leaving lasting damage on forests

October 6, 2017

When rampant white-tailed deer graze in forests, they prefer to eat native plants over certain unpalatable invasive plants, such as garlic mustard and Japanese stiltgrass. These eating habits lower native plant diversity ...

Shade may mitigate invasive plant presence and richness

August 12, 2015

Does more shade limit the presence of invasive plants along streams and rivers? That intriguing possibility was suggested in "Habitat limitations on invasive communities in urban riparian areas," which was posted online by ...

Recommended for you

Researchers identify gene to help hybrid wheat breeding

October 11, 2017

Australian researchers at the University of Adelaide have identified a naturally occurring wheat gene that, when turned off, eliminates self-pollination but still allows cross-pollination - opening the way for breeding high-yielding ...

Hibernating ribosomes help bacteria survive

October 10, 2017

In the second of two high-profile articles published in recent weeks, Saint Louis University scientist Mee-Ngan F. Yap, Ph.D., in collaboration with the laboratories of 2009 Nobel laureate in chemistry Ada Yonath at the Weizmann ...

Study identifies whale blow microbiome

October 10, 2017

A new study by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) and colleagues identified for the first time an extensive conserved group of bacteria within healthy humpback whales' blow—the moist breath that whales spray ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.