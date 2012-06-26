New Hubble Gallery features objects from popular not-a-comet Messier catalog

October 20, 2017 by Vanessa Thomas
New Hubble Gallery features objects from popular not-a-comet Messier catalog
Charles Messier (1730-1817) was a French astronomer best known for his "Catalog of Nebulae and Star Clusters." An avid comet-hunter, Messier compiled his catalog of deep-sky objects to help other comet seekers avoid astronomical objects that were not comets. Credit: R. Stoyan et al., Atlas of the Messier Objects: Highlights of the Deep Sky (Cambridge University Press, 2008)

In a nod to the global amateur astronomy community, as well as to any space enthusiast who enjoys the beauty of the cosmos, the Hubble Space Telescope mission is releasing its version of the popular Messier catalog, featuring some of Hubble's best images of these celestial objects that were once noted for looking like comets but turned out not to be. This release coincides with the Orionid meteor shower—a spectacle that occurs each year when Earth flies through a debris field left behind by Halley's Comet when it last visited the inner solar system in 1986. The shower will peak during the pre-dawn hours this Saturday, Oct. 21.

Spotting comets was all the rage in the middle of the 18th century, and at the forefront of the hunt was a young French astronomer named Charles Messier. In 1774, in an effort to help fellow comet seekers steer clear of astronomical objects that were not comets (something that frustrated his own search for these elusive entities), Messier published the first version of his "Catalog of Nebulae and Star Clusters," a collection of that weren't comets and should be avoided. Today, rather than avoiding these objects, many amateur astronomers actively seek them out as interesting targets to observe with backyard telescopes, binoculars or sometimes even with the naked eye.

Hubble's version of the Messier catalog includes eight newly processed images never before released by NASA. The images were extracted from more than 1.3 million observations that now reside in the Hubble data archive. Some of these images represent the first Hubble views of the objects, while others include newer, higher resolution images taken with Hubble's latest cameras.

While the Hubble Space Telescope has not captured images of all 110 objects in the Messier catalog, it has targeted 93 of them as of September 2017. Some Messier objects have not earned enough scientific interest to warrant Hubble's time, which is in extremely high demand, or can be studied nearly as well with ground-based research telescopes. Others appear too large in the sky to be observed completely by Hubble, which provides high-resolution views that cover tiny portions of the sky. So while a number of Hubble's photographs capture a given object in its entirety, many images focus on smaller, more specific areas of interest.

In some cases, Hubble observed a Messier object but didn't take a picture. Rather, it obtained spectra, which break up an object's light into its component wavelengths to reveal characteristics such as the 's chemical composition, velocity and temperature. Hubble's spectral observations are not included in this photographic catalog.

The gallery currently includes 63 Messier objects and will be updated as more of Hubble's images are processed. For those objects already in the catalog, amateur astronomers can compare their own sightings with those of Hubble. For skywatchers looking for meteors left by the debris of Comet Halley, they might take some time to search for objects determined not to be comets yet still quite fascinating, as demonstrated by the breathtaking details of Hubble's pictures.

Hubble's Messier catalog can be found online at https://www.nasa.gov/content/goddard/-s-messier-catalog and on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/nasahubble/sets/72157687169041265/ .

Explore further: Hubble views the globular cluster M10

Related Stories

Hubble views the globular cluster M10

June 26, 2012

(Phys.org) -- Like many of the most famous objects in the sky, globular cluster Messier 10 was of little interest to its discoverer. Charles Messier, the 18th century French astronomer, cataloged over 100 galaxies and clusters, ...

Image: Hubble looks at Messier 65 and its history

January 27, 2014

(Phys.org) —The first day of March 1780 was a particularly productive night for Charles Messier. Combing the constellation of Leo for additions to his grand astronomical catalog, he struck on not one, but two, new objects.

Hubble has an audience of stellar flashbulbs

July 23, 2012

(Phys.org) -- The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured a crowd of stars that looks rather like a stadium darkened before a show, lit only by the flashbulbs of the audience’s cameras. Yet the many stars of this ...

Image: Hubble peers into the heart of a galactic maelstrom

September 7, 2015

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image shows Messier 96, a spiral galaxy just over 35 million light-years away in the constellation of Leo (The Lion). It is of about the same mass and size as the Milky Way. It was first ...

Hubble's double galaxy gaze: Leda and NGC 4424

March 31, 2017

Some astronomical objects have endearing or quirky nicknames, inspired by mythology or their own appearance. Take, for example, the constellation of Orion (The Hunter), the Sombrero Galaxy, the Horsehead Nebula, or even the ...

Recommended for you

The atmospheres of water worlds

October 23, 2017

There are currently about fifty known exoplanets with diameters that range from Mars-sized to several times the Earth's and that also reside within their stars' habitable zone – the orbital range within which their surface ...

Dawn mission extended at Ceres

October 20, 2017

NASA has authorized a second extension of the Dawn mission at Ceres, the largest object in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. During this extension, the spacecraft will descend to lower altitudes than ever before ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.