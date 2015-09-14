Hiroshima survivor to accept Nobel Peace Prize for nuclear watchdog

October 28, 2017 by Michel Comte
Hiroshima bombing survivor Setsuko Thurlow (L), pictured here in 2012, will jointly accept the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of th
Hiroshima bombing survivor Setsuko Thurlow (L), pictured here in 2012, will jointly accept the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of this year's laureate, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons

Setsuko Thurlow was 13 years old and standing only a mile away from ground zero when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in 1945.

More than 62 years after that horrific day, she will jointly accept the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of this year's laureate, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), an organization in which she has played a major role.

"I remember a bluish-white flash. My body was flung into the air, and I remember a sensation of floating," she said in an interview with AFP, describing the day of the bombing.

Thurlow suddenly found herself pinned under a collapsed building with dozens of others people. A stranger eventually pulled her out.

"The city I saw was almost indescribable," she said.

It was 8:15 am in Hiroshima and the sun had been up for nearly two hours, yet darkness covered the ruins.

"It was like the morning had turned to night," Thurlow said. "The dirt and particles from the mushroom cloud had prevented the sun's rays from getting through."

It was eerily quiet: "Nobody was yelling, nobody was running. Survivors didn't have the physical or psychological strength. All they could muster was a faint whisper, begging for water."

Thurlow said she looked around and saw thousands of people who were "badly burned and swollen. They no longer looked human. That image burned into my retina."

"As a 13-year-old high school student, I witnessed my city destroyed. It had become a city of death."

An estimated 140,000 people were killed in the atomic blast on August 6, 1945. Another 80,000 would die in the bombing of Nagasaki three days later.

Sharing 'painful memories'

Now 85 and living in Canada, Thurlow tells her story widely—to school children and diplomats alike—in order to bring attention to the horrors of nuclear war in the hope of stemming .

She has been a leading figure in ICAN since its launch in 2007 and played a pivotal role in the UN negotiations that led to a treaty outlawing nuclear weapons in July, the group said in a statement.

"I keep recalling these painful memories so that people who have never experienced such devastation can understand," she said.

"It's very difficult for many people to understand, but it's extremely important that we use our ability to imagine (these horrors), and together we can stop this from ever happening again."

Reflecting on the current state of affairs, Thurlow lamented the proliferation of nuclear weapons to nearly 15,000 since the World War II, although arsenals are down significantly from a peak in the mid-1980s.

"The world is a much more dangerous place now," she said.

Thurlow condemned US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's threats of war and personal insults that have sparked global alarm.

And she rebuked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for not signing the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in July.

A spokesman for Canada's foreign ministry said, "progress on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation must involve states with nuclear weapons," which Ottowa does not have.

The situation on the Korean peninsula, Thurlow said, "is very frightening, even for a person like me who experienced the first atomic bombing."

"I'm very worried."

The octogenarian urged citizens of the world to get involved in nuclear anti-proliferation efforts.

"We all have to do our part," she said. "Don't just leave it to the fading memories of Hiroshima and Nagasaki survivors."

"No other human being should ever experience the violence of . Never again."

Explore further: Japan A-bomb survivors hail ICAN Nobel Peace Prize win

Related Stories

Japan A-bomb survivors hail ICAN Nobel Peace Prize win

October 6, 2017

Survivors of the World War II atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Friday congratulated ICAN on winning this year's Nobel Peace Prize, vowing to work together with the disarmament group to achieve a nuclear-free world.

Anti-nuclear campaign ICAN wins Nobel Peace Prize

October 6, 2017

Nuclear disarmament group ICAN won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its decade-long campaign to rid the world of the atomic bomb as nuclear-fuelled crises swirl over North Korea and Iran.

Recommended for you

The Guanches originated from North Africa, shows DNA-study

October 26, 2017

When and how the Guanches arrived to the Canary Islands have remained poorly understood, not least since they lacked boats and the knowledge of how to navigate the surrounding seas. In fact, when Europeans colonized the islands ...

First Jurassic ichthyosaur fossil found in India

October 25, 2017

A new near-complete fossilized skeleton is thought to represent the first Jurassic ichthyosaur found in India, according to a study published October 25, 2017 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Guntupalli Prasad from ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.