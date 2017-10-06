October 6, 2017

Japan A-bomb survivors hail ICAN Nobel Peace Prize win

Sunao Tsuboi (R) was among a handful of Hiroshima survivors who met then US president Barack Obama during his historic visit to
Sunao Tsuboi (R) was among a handful of Hiroshima survivors who met then US president Barack Obama during his historic visit to the city last year

Survivors of the World War II atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Friday congratulated ICAN on winning this year's Nobel Peace Prize, vowing to work together with the disarmament group to achieve a nuclear-free world.

"I'm delighted that ICAN, which has taken action to abolish nuclear weapons like us, won the Nobel Peace Prize," Sunao Tsuboi, who suffered serious burns in the blast and subsequently developed cancer, said in a statement, according to public broadcaster NHK.

"I want to offer my warmest congratulations," said the long-time Hiroshima campaigner for nuclear disarmament.

"Together with ICAN and many other people, we 'Hibakusha' will continue to seek a world without nuclear weapons as long as our lives last," the 92-year-old said.

Tsuboi was among a handful of Hiroshima survivors who met then US president Barack Obama during his historic visit to the city last year.

"We want to take great delight as it helped build up a treaty banning ," Shigemitsu Tanaka, a Nagasaki survivor, told reporters.

"We want to work together so that the nuclear disarmament treaty can be signed as soon as possible," said Tanaka, head of the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Survivors Council.

Ageing survivors of the atomic bombing of the two Japanese cities have long spearheaded an anti-nuclear campaign, visiting the UN and other international conferences to narrate the horror of the tragedies.

On August 6, 1945 the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the southern Japanese city of Hiroshima, killing 140,000 people, according to estimates.

Three days later, a second bomb devastated Nagasaki, killing an estimated 74,000 people. Japan surrendered shortly afterwards, bringing World War II to an end.

© 2017 AFP

Citation: Japan A-bomb survivors hail ICAN Nobel Peace Prize win (2017, October 6) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-japan-a-bomb-survivors-hail-ican.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Anti-nuclear campaign ICAN wins Nobel Peace Prize
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)