Gadgets: Customizable tool puts order in your pocket

The Keyport Pivot is a cool, modern and customizable tool that is so easy to assemble and use for a variety of everyday tasks. And it fits in your pocket.

The Pivot's main compartment is solidly constructed of 6061 aircraft aluminum with stainless steel components. Locking screws easily open and then tighten with a screwdriver or coin to keep it securely in place but allow you to add up to nine standard keys, which fold in and out easily. More keys can be added with an expansion kit.

What makes this an innovative and useful device is the add-on modules and inserts. The inserts are added inside the Pivot, while the modules are attached to the outside.

With these options, you can add a USB 3.0 drive in sizes of 32GB or 64GB (there is also an 8GB option in USB 2.0). Other choices include pliers, screwdriver, scissors, a pen and the Griffin multi-tool insert, which includes a bottle opener. You can even add existing tools such as the Griffin Pocket Mini and Klecker Knives' new line of Stowaway Tools.

The modules, also easily added or removed include a 12-lumen flashlight (powered by a pair of CR1220 watch batteries), a Bluetooth tracking module to pair with the TrackR app to help if the Pivot is missing. If you're within the Bluetooth range, the app will ring the module to alert you to its whereabout. A 2.2-inch pocketknife module can easily be removable for TSA travel,

Another nice security feature is the KeyportID. So if you get a Pivot, make sure it's registered at mykeyport.com since a free 2-year subscription is included. A lanyard and carabiners can be attached.

A D-ring on the end can be used to attach a car remote or carabiners.

Since I had everything attached and of course didn't want to lose anything, I did watch a very helpful guide video on the Keyport site.

The pivot is $19.99 and available in red, white or silver. You get an extension pack, three spacers, and an extra spring washer.

Check the Keyport store for a great choice of bundles of modules and inserts or just go a-la-cart. A quick sampling shows a 64GB USB 3.0 flash drive insert is $54.99, a black pen insert is $8.99. The pocket knife module is $19.99, and the mini-flashlight module is $9.99.

The size and weight can vary depending on what you use it for, but it starts out 2.975-by-0.580-by-0,596.

www.mykeyport.com

For millennials or anyone desiring to record every step, motion and life moment, the FrontRow wearable camera is a great way to record and even share everything in real time.

The fashionable circular pendant Android-based camera (2.3-by-2.7-by-0.4-inches) can be worn around your neck or attached to whatever you want with a clip. Video records at 1080p (1920 x 1080) up to a frame rate of 30fps.

There are actually two cameras. One is an 8-megapixel main camera, which can film up to 2.7K and has optical image stabilization.

The other is a reversible 5-megapixel camera, which is perfect for selfies with a 2-inch circular touchscreen display and can film up to 2K.

Both work for still images, videos and even live streaming to social media since Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are built-in. Audio is captured in stereo, and there's a built-in 1W mono speaker for playback; there's 2GB of internal ram and 32GB of internal storage.

A first-person time-lapse feature called Story Mode is really cool. This allows the FrontRow to take a photo every few seconds and then combine into a time-lapse video.

The USB 3.0/2.0 Type-C port is used for charging the battery, which will give you about 2 hours of recording and 50 hours of standby.

www.frontrow.com, $399, available in Black or Rose Gold

