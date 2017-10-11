October 11, 2017

Could cyberattacks knock out lights in the US? Not so easily

by Matt O'brien

Could cyberattacks knock out lights in the US? Not so easily
In this Nov. 12, 2015, file photo, a concrete pole carrying feeder lines stands outside an electric company substation in the U.S. Hackers likely linked to the North Korean government targeted U.S. electricity grid workers in September 2017, according to a security firm that says it detected and stopped the attacks, which didn't threaten any critical infrastructure. But the attempted breaches raise concerns. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Hackers likely linked to the North Korean government targeted a U.S. electricity company last month, according to a security firm that says it detected and stopped the attacks.

John Hultquist, director of intelligence analysis for FireEye, said Wednesday that phishing emails were sent to executives on Sept. 22. The attacks didn't threaten .

It's the latest example of cyberespionage targeting U.S. energy utilities, though experts say such attacks are often more about creating a psychological effect. It's easier to hack into a front-end computer system than tap into industrial controls.

Concerns about hackers causing blackouts have grown since cyberattacks in Ukraine temporarily crippled its in 2015 and 2016. Such an attack would be harder to accomplish in the North America electricity grid because it's segmented by region.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Could cyberattacks knock out lights in the US? Not so easily (2017, October 11) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-cyberattacks-easily.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

North Korea gets second web connection via Russian firm
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

3 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

15 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)