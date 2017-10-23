October 23, 2017

Corsica wildfire ravages 2,000 hectares of forest

Fire destroyed 2,000 hectares of forest in Corsica
Fire destroyed 2,000 hectares of forest in Corsica

A wildfire tearing through the French island of Corsica has destroyed 2,000 hectares (nearly 5,000 acres) of forest, but no longer poses a threat to villages in the area, emergency services said Monday.

The fire, which erupted on Sunday in the north of the Mediterranean island, was still raging Monday, as scores of firefighters battled to put out the flames.

Rainfall, a sharp drop in temperature and a change in meant the fire no longer posed a threat to villages nearby, the local emergency service said.

A house and a sheep barn were damaged by the flames, it added.

Wildfires in Portugal left 44 people dead earlier this month.

© 2017 AFP

Citation: Corsica wildfire ravages 2,000 hectares of forest (2017, October 23) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-corsica-wildfire-ravages-hectares-forest.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Firefighters contain huge wildfires in Corsica and Portugal
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)