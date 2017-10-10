Chad extends key conservation area in national park

October 11, 2017
A Zakouma National Park anti-poaching team patrol in 2014
A Zakouma National Park anti-poaching team patrol in 2014

Chad is to boost protection for a key haven for endangered wildlife in the south of the country under an agreement with a conservation group.

African Parks is to take over management and protection of a territory of high ecological value that lies around the vast Zakouma National Park in southern Chad.

The programme will help beef up security at the Siniaka Minia and Bahr-Salamat reserves around the park, as well as vital corridors used by fauna, African Parks said in a statement.

The deal was signed on Tuesday in Johannesburg.

African Parks has been managing Zakouma since 2010, after the park's elephant had slumped by 95 percent over the previous eight years.

Since then poaching has been "practically eliminated," helping its elephant population rise for the first time in a decade and creating jobs for the local community, the NGO said.

Chad's first national , created in 1963, Zakouma has an area of nearly 3,000 square kilometres (1,200 square miles), lying just south of the Sahara and above the fertile regions of the rainforest.

On Sunday, Chad and South Africa signed a memorandum of understanding under which African Parks will move a "founder population" of six black rhinoceroses from South Africa to Zakouma next year.

The black rhinoceros was last seen in the wild in Chad in the late 1980s.

Explore further: Black rhino to return to Chad after South Africa deal

Related Stories

Black rhino to return to Chad after South Africa deal

October 9, 2017

South Africa and Chad on Sunday signed an agreement that will see the re-introduction next year of critically endangered black rhino to the central African country, decades after it was last seen there.

Missing: 2,000 elephants

December 11, 2008

Elephants in Zakouma National Park, the last stronghold for the savanna elephants of Central Africa's Sahel region, now hover at about 1,000 animals, down from an estimated 3,000 in 2006. Ivory poachers using automatic weapons ...

Black rhinos to come back home to Rwanda

May 2, 2017

Around 20 of Africa's endangered Eastern black rhinos are returning in an "extraordinary homecoming" to Rwanda after the species disappeared there 10 years ago, the African Parks organisation said Tuesday.

One of Africa's largest wildlife relocations begins

June 21, 2017

Conservationists have launched what they call one of Africa's biggest wildlife relocations—the transfer of 7,500 animals over three years to a Mozambican park whose wildlife was nearly wiped out by civil war.

Four killed trying to stop elephant poachers in Congo

October 10, 2015

Three wildlife wardens and a member of the armed forces were killed as they attempted to tackle elephant poachers in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Garamba national reserve, an African conservationist group which manages ...

Recommended for you

A defense mechanism to kill intestinal worms

October 11, 2017

Researchers have discovered a mechanism that kills intestinal worms, which affect nearly a third of the world's population as well as livestock. The findings, published in Cell Host & Microbe, could help scientists create ...

Bycatch responsible for decline of New Zealand sea lion

October 11, 2017

Getting caught in fishing nets is a major cause of death for the increasingly endangered New Zealand sea lion, according to new research from the New Zealand's University of Otago and Massey University and the University ...

Researchers create map of the gut's microbial landscape

October 11, 2017

A collaborative effort by a team of researchers from three institutions including the Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) in Woods Hole, the Forsyth Institute in Cambridge and Washington University in St. Louis provided an ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.