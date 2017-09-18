September 18, 2017

WWF files Greece lawsuit over pollution from tanker sinking

The World Wildlife Fund has filed a lawsuit in Greece over extensive pollution along Athens' coastline following the sinking of a tanker near the country's largest port of Piraeus.

The environmental group's Greek branch filed the lawsuit Monday against "anyone found responsible," a common legal practice in Greece when the culprit of a crime hasn't been formally identified.

WWF said it considered the case to be "an environmental crime deserving exemplary punishment."

The Agia Zoni II tanker sank Sept. 10 while anchored in calm seas with 2,200 tons of fuel oil and 370 tons of marine gas oil. Oil slicks have extended from the nearby island of Salamina along the entire length of the Athens coastline, in waters hosting dolphins, turtles, seals and a variety of fish and .

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: WWF files Greece lawsuit over pollution from tanker sinking (2017, September 18) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-wwf-greece-lawsuit-pollution-tanker.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Blame game in Greece as oil spill spreads to Piraeus port
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)