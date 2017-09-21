New pollinator guidelines aim to get Ireland's farmland buzzing again

September 22, 2017 by Thomas Deane
New pollinator guidelines aim to get Ireland’s farmland buzzing again
Credit: Trinity College Dublin

Researchers behind the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan (AIPP) this week unveiled new Farmland Guidelines to add another strand to a coordinated drive to help Ireland's pollinators survive and thrive. The guidelines were launched at the National Ploughing Championships by Minister of State at Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Andrew Doyle TD.

Pollinators – our bees, bumblebees, hoverflies and other pollinating insects – have suffered huge declines in recent decades, with many now at risk of extinction. To address these declines, the AIPP—a shared plan with over 80 partner organisations that has received support and funding from Bord Bia and the Heritage Council—was launched in 2015.

The new Farmland Guidelines detail five evidence-based actions that can be taken to help make more pollinator-friendly. They are to: maintain native flowering hedgerows; allow wildflowers to grow around the farm; provide nesting places for wild bees; minimise artificial fertiliser use; reduce pesticide inputs.

Professor in Botany at Trinity College Dublin, Jane Stout, is Deputy-Chair of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan. She said: "These guidelines have been developed over the past two years in collaboration with farmers, farming organisations, scientists and other relevant stakeholders, in order to develop straight-forward, evidence-based advice for farmers."

"Although most of Irish agriculture is pasture-based, and not currently reliant on insect-pollination services, taking action to support bees and other pollinators will benefit Irish farmers by reinforcing Ireland's green image in premium markets, and by providing additional benefits such as supporting natural pest control and protecting watercourses, keeping farming options open for future generations, and, in a lot of cases, saving farmers time and money."

The new Farmland Guidelines have been developed in collaboration with Bord Bia and specifically Origin Green, the national sustainability programme for the Irish food and drink industry. Farmers who are certified to one of the Bord Bia Sustainable Quality Assurance schemes are members of the Origin Green programme.

The Farmland Guidelines are available for download at www.pollinators.ie along with lots of tips and other resources on how to help.

Explore further: Wild pollinators support farm productivity and stabilize yield

Related Stories

Study shows urban habitats provide haven for UK bees

February 11, 2015

Urban environments might not seem the best habitat for pollinators at first glance but a new study, led by the University of Bristol, suggests that bees and other pollinating bugs actually thrive as well in towns and cities ...

Planting native vegetation for productive crops

March 24, 2017

The University of Adelaide, working with South Australian industry groups, is helping farmers and growers design and implement native plantings to support bee and other insect populations needed to pollinate their crops and ...

Recommended for you

Stressed-out meerkats less likely to help group

September 22, 2017

Dominant female meerkats use aggression to keep subordinates from breeding, but a new study finds this negative behavior also can result in the latter becoming less willing to help within the group.

Why poison frogs don't poison themselves

September 21, 2017

Don't let their appearance fool you: Thimble-sized, dappled in cheerful colors and squishy, poison frogs in fact harbor some of the most potent neurotoxins we know. With a new paper published in the journal Science, scientists ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.