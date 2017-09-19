September 19, 2017

NY AG presses TransUnion, Experian for cybersecurity details

by David Klepper

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is pressing TransUnion and Experian to explain what cybersecurity they have in place to protect sensitive consumer information following a recent breach at Equifax that exposed the data of 143 million Americans.

In letters to executives at the two credit monitoring companies, the Democratic asked them to describe their existing as well as what changes they've made since the Equifax cyberattack.

Schneiderman also wants to know whether the companies will consider waiving the fees for consumer credit freezes in light of the breach.

He says his goal is to provide assistance to consumers and to prevent future cyberattacks.

The letters were first reported by The Associated Press.

Messages left with Experian and TransUnion were not immediately returned Monday afternoon.

