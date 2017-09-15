NASA sees Talim now extra-tropical

September 18, 2017
NASA sees Talim now extra-tropical
NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite saw Extra-Tropical Storm Talim on Sept. 18 at 0254 UTC over southwestern Japan. Credit: NOAA/NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

Tropical Storm Talim made landfall on Kyushu, the large island of southwestern Japan, where it weakened to an extra-tropical storm. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured an image of the storm after its transition.

The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible light image of Talim on Sept. 18 at 0254 UTC (Sept. 17 at 10:54 p.m. EDT). The VIIRS image showed that Talim resembled a frontal system as the bulk of clouds were north and northeast of the center.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) issued the final advisory on Talim on Sept. 18 at 0300 UTC (Sept. 17 at 11 p.m. EDT). At that time, Extra-tropical Talim was centered near 41.7 degrees north latitude and 141.0 degrees east longitude, about 79 miles north of Misawa, Japan. Maximum sustained winds were near 55 knots (63.2 mph/102 kph). Talim was speeding to the north-northeast at 46 knots (53 mph/85 kph).

JTWC expects Talim to track over the big islands of Japan and curve into the Sea of Okhotsk by Sept. 19.

Explore further: NASA tracking Tropical Storm Talim in Philippine Sea

Related Stories

NASA gets a dramatic 3-D view of Typhoon Talim's large eye

September 15, 2017

NASA created a dramatic 3-D image of powerful Typhoon Talim using data from the Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM core satellite. Talim's large eye really made the storm stand out as it moved toward landfall.

Recommended for you

New hope for limiting warming to 1.5 C

September 18, 2017

Significant emission reductions are required if we are to achieve one of the key goals of the Paris Agreement, and limit the increase in global average temperatures to 1.5°C; a new Oxford University partnership warns.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.