September 26, 2017

New mathematical model to explain the correlation between migration and living standards

by RUDN University

Scientists from the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN), Centre National de la Recherche Scientific (France) and the University of Leicester (United Kingdom) have shown how the wealth of a country relates to its migration rates. A new mathematical model forms the basis for future research in this field. The study was published in Nonlinear Analysis. The results were presented at the VIII International Conference on Differential and Functional Differential Equations DFDE-2017 held on August 13-20 in the PFUR.

Scientists are making increasingly gloomy forecasts for the future because is growing uncontrollably and available resources are limited. In order to make more accurate predictions, they create mathematical models based on variables like birth rates, mortality, and the rates of migration from one region to another.

People move from place to place depending on economic, cultural and political factors. This movement is certainly more complicated than animal migration. However, animals migrate due to similar factors—richer resources and better quality of life in a new place. Therefore, scientists used mathematical approaches designed to describe the movement of animal populations as a starting point for modeling between countries.

Researchers have analyzed how the distribution of wealth changes due to migration. Scientists understand wealth as the amount of material goods and services people consume in different countries and whether their needs are satisfied. Using a system of , specialists have designed a that describes migration both in random directions and in places where the greatest amount of resources necessary for well-being is concentrated.

"It is well known that production and consumption of wealth depend on the population density, while birth and death rates depend on the welfare level," says Vitaly Volpert, one of the authors of the study. "The objectives of the study were not only to define the correlation between these processes, but also to find out the regularity of distribution of population and wealth in various conditions."

Modeling also accounted for movement from developed countries to poor regions through trade, investment, production transfer from one country to another, and so on. This new model linking population dynamics and will boost future research in this field. "We expect mathematical models to help us face the challenges posed by migration in the global economy," Volpert concluded.

More information: V. Volpert et al, Interaction of human migration and wealth distribution, Nonlinear Analysis (2017). DOI: 10.1016/j.na.2017.02.024

Provided by RUDN University

Citation: New mathematical model to explain the correlation between migration and living standards (2017, September 26) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-mathematical-migration-standards.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Estimating wealth from outer space
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Difficult to understand the solution provided in the video (travelling salesman problem)

Sep 6, 2024

Questions regarding Kurepa's Conjecture

Sep 6, 2024

Can Higher Degree Nested Radicals Be Simplified?

Sep 4, 2024

Raising to the power of 0 or 1

Sep 4, 2024

Calculate new height of truncated cone

Sep 3, 2024

Scalars, Vectors, Matrices,Tensors, Holors....

Sep 3, 2024

More from General Math

Load comments (0)